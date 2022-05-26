Thousands of visitors are headed to the city and county for visits with friends, family, music and water recreation areas this Memorial Day weekend.
“We’re preparing for one of the largest Memorial Day weekends ever,” Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. “We’re asking that when people come here, to respect New Braunfels and Comal County and to be safe.
“We want everyone to have a good time, but also treat it like home, because after all, it’s about enjoying all of the things — the rivers, the lake, and the restaurants — that make us Comal County.”
COVID-19 related restrictions and rain hampered the past three salutes to fallen servicemen and the traditional starts of summer. This year, sky-high gas prices and fewer staffers for area river venues and outfitters are the top local worries.
Both could be bad and good for the local economy. The statewide average gas price is $4.26 for a gallon of regular unleaded, according to AAA Texas, which is $1.53 more than this time last year. AAA predicts 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during the weekend, an 8.3% increase over 2021.
Filling river-related positions was the chief worry for New Braunfels parks and recreation officials, who have seen a recent upswing in hirings.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said the city’s past two hiring events filled the lifeguard positions along the Comal River, which has several openings for park rangers.
“We’d always like to have more applicants,” he said. “But this weekend, we’re anticipating large crowds, as we always do for Memorial Day, but because of the drought this year, the Comal River flow will make the tubing trip a little longer, and people should anticipate that.”
New Braunfels police and Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies will be among agencies stepping up traffic enforcement and river patrols, watching that crowds don’t block floaters on the Comal and Guadalupe rivers or boat ramps on Canyon Lake.
“We’ll keep an eye on it and will adapt as the crowd changes,” Reynolds said. “In light of what happened in Uvalde, we’ve increased a law enforcement presence around the schools (for graduations). Our hearts go out to the victims and families of those killed in Uvalde, but now that schools are out we can add more (of the deputies serving as school resource officers) for the holiday weekend.”
Hitting the hot spots
The Texas Department of Transportation’s semiannual “Click It or Ticket” campaign began May 23 and runs through June 7, with officers around the state stepping up enforcement of seat-belt and child car-seat laws; all passengers who are not properly secured face fines up to $200.
The Texas Department of Public Safety also participates in “Click It or Ticket” and Operation CARE, designed to seek out impaired, speeding and drivers breaking other traffic laws such as the state’s “Move Over, Slow Down” law.
During the 2021 Memorial Day campaign, Troopers issued more than 115,700 citations and warnings. This includes 6,513 citations for speeding; 1,860 for no insurance; and more than 1,200 citations for individuals without seat belt or child seat restraints. DPS also arrested 445 people on DWI charges, 333 fugitives and 667 people for other felony charges.
The National Selective Traffic Enforcement Program reimburses local law enforcement agencies for accident prevention efforts year-round and in high-crash areas during major holidays.
“Officers will be looking for those running stop signs and traffic signals, especially at problem intersections,” Ferguson said of the STEP program, which funds efforts that reduce speeding, promote restraints and adds more officers to watch for driving while intoxicated and hand-held device violations.
“On Memorial Day weekend there will be officers dedicated to STEP, patrolling on the river and patrolling streets in the city,” Ferguson said. “There is increased enforcement because of the increased population over the long holiday weekend.”
Muddy waters
Reynolds said CCSO will have directed deployment units and patrol deputies on the lookout along River Road and the Guadalupe River, and aiding county constable’s offices in supporting Water Oriented Recreation District and U.S. Army’s Corps of Engineers at Canyon Lake.
Also aiding are Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wardens and first-responding agencies from the county’s seven emergency services districts.
“We’re expecting that and have and we planned for that,” Reynolds said. “We’ll especially be looking at the boat ramps. One major change in CCSO coverage could be along River Road, as Rockin R River Rides won’t be offering camping this holiday.
“We could be bringing it back later,” Reid Kohls, Rockin’ R communications and marketing manager said in promoting the company’s “Float for Uvalde” benefit on Memorial Day.
“To support the victims, their families, and everyone affected by the shooting at Robb Elementary School, Rockin’ R will donate 20% of our proceeds from Comal and Guadalupe river floats directly to the Uvalde Strong Fund,” she said.
Those who can’t directly participate on Monday can contribute directly to the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country at www.communityfoundation.net.
Staycations could increase local visitors
AAA says rising prices are not deterring travel’s resurgence this weekend, with travel volumes expected to reach 92% of pre-pandemic levels in 2019. Despite historic highs in gas prices that began in early March, car travel remains a popular choice and will approach 93% of 2019’s volume.
INRIX predicts drivers nationwide will encounter the longest travel delays before the holiday weekend, particularly during afternoons on Thursday and Friday and late Sunday into Monday
Air travel continues to rebound, up 25% over 2021 and will make up 7.7% of all holiday weekend travelers, the highest share for air travel since 2011.
However, Reynolds and Ferguson wouldn’t be surprised if this Memorial Day saw the most influx of visitors ever, as many will seek to shorten distances in search of fun and frolic.
“People should try to get here early,” Ferguson said. “The later it is, the wait times for those cued up Prince Solms Park gate trying to get on the river increases. Because it’s going to be hot and sunny, people need to bring water to stay hydrated – in non-disposable containers.”
Open containers of alcohol are not allowed in city parks, Ferguson said, adding more details and guidance is available through links at the city website, nbtexas.org.
Outdoor enthusiasts are keeping fingers crossed that the rain which has dampened the last three Memorial Day weekends will stay away. The National Weather Service forecasts sunny and clear skies through Monday. Temperatures will range from lows in the upper 60s to highs in the mid-90s through Sunday, with humidity increasing through the weekend.
Reynolds asked residents and visitors to be mindful of others.
“We want them to enjoy the beauty of the rivers and the lake and have a great time, but we also that they stay safe. The last thing anyone wants is to see unfortunate accidents that usually happen this time of year.”
