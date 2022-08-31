City, county and state offices and services — with the exception of working area first responders — will close in observance of Labor Day on Monday.
New Braunfels City Hall, Municipal Court, Municipal Building on South Castell Avenue, Parks and Recreation and Solid Waste and Recycling administrative offices, Fischer Park Nature Center, Main Public Library and Westside Community Center will be closed on Monday.
Das Rec, the city’s recreation center, will operate as normal Saturday and Sunday but closes entirely for maintenance Monday through Wednesday. It reopens with abbreviated services beginning Thursday; visit dasrec.com for more information.
The city will collect residential and commercial waste, brush and recycling items on normal schedules but the City Recycling Center will be closed as usual on Monday.
There is no change to residential and commercial garbage and recycling collection, with garbage, brush, and recycling collection remaining on normal schedules.
Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs will have normal operating hours throughout the holiday weekend. For more on other Landa Park venues, such as the Aquatic Complex, Boathouse, Mini-Golf Course and Train, and other city facilities and amenities, visit the city website, nbtexas.org, or call 830-221-4000.
Comal County offices, Moe Schwab Recycling Center and regional recycling drop-off locations will be closed Monday. Recycling crews will not be in Spring Branch on Monday but will resume normal schedules on Tuesday. County parks facilities in the Canyon Lake and Bulverde/Spring Branch areas will be open throughout the weekend.
Students and employees in the New Braunfels, Comal, Marion, Navarro and Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City independent school districts are off Monday. The New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung’s Landa Street offices will be closed Monday; most grocery stores and retail outlets will observe regular hours Monday.
Area banks, U.S. Post Offices and New Braunfels Utilities offices will also be closed Monday. Customers should report service issues or outages by contacting NBU’s 24-hour Control Center at 830-629-4628 (4NBU).
