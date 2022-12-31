New Braunfels nonprofits gave back in record numbers during 2022, and they’re beginning to plan for an even bigger 2023.
A few prominent nonprofits shared their 2022 highlights with the Herald-Zeitung, as well as some insight as the calendar turns to a brand new year.
New Braunfels Jaycees
The young leaders in the New Braunfels Jaycees have strived to make this year their year with roaring success and show no signs of slowing down.
This year the Jaycees dived into the nonprofit’s past for ways to serve the community by bringing back the Project and City Beautification Committee to help organize and lead projects to help make a better New Braunfels.
With the pandemic in the rearview mirror, the Jaycees kicked the fundraising into high gear with its annual beer run, which makes its return on March 4, and attracted hundreds of festival goers with its famous brezel wurst to its Wurstfest booth.
Fundraising opportunities like these allow the organization to give back financially to those who need it most, and the organization finished out the year with $67,000 to give out to local nonprofits.
“Living in New Braunfels we are going into the new year with the wind at our back,” Jaycees Vice President Cordell Bunch said. “(We’re) excited to see which Jaycees step up to help make this another impactful year for the community.”
Rotary Club of New Braunfels
Fresh off its 85th anniversary celebration the Rotary Club of New Braunfels is moving full steam ahead into the New Year.
As one of over thousands of Rotary Clubs across the globe, the Rotarians are making an impact at home through local fundraisers and abroad by partnering with the Rotary network to provide health services.
This year the club started off fundraising with bang by hosting the Hill Country Craft Beer Festival, which brought out a large crowd for a great cause and moved into its second biggest fundraiser with a booth at Wurstfest in November.
Both ventures proved profitable for the organization allowing them to give back more.
The organization continues to make a conscious effort to find new and innovative ways to give back while staying true to long-standing traditions and charitable causes.
“Rotary is full of traditions, but we’re also evolving,” said Chris Humphries, the club’s president. “We’re always finding new opportunities to raise money and to give back to the community. We’re always trying to find ways to make it become bigger and better.”
Crisis Center of Comal County
CCCC is turning the page on a new chapter, looking to turn an unfortunate incident into something positive to make a larger impact on the community.
The center focused on supporting survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, and their families, is moving full speed ahead — straight to its new building on Landa Street.
What was once the epicenter of senior citizen activity will become a much needed refresh for the crisis center, opening up a world of possibilities to better serve its clients.
One of its first major moves of the New Year will be transitioning its thrift store to the new location. With the added space the organization can accept more donations and carry more stock with profits going directly back into the center.
“We have everything to look forward to,” said Julie Strentzsch, CCCC chief executive officer. “There’s going to be struggles and there’s going to be things that don’t go our way, but we’re saying goodbye to what was and hello to what’s coming.”
San Antonio Food Bank
The food bank serving many areas in Central Texas, including New Braunfels, has been overloaded with demand placed for services as cost of goods and rent continue to rise.
In the current economic climate, food insecurity is at its highest, and the food banks were in constant need of replenishment, but the food bank was determined to help every single family.
This year the San Antonio Food Bank, which now serves 29 counties, worked to feed 105,000 people a week and the New Braunfels Food Bank fed anywhere from 3,000 to 4,000 a month.
“We look forward to a prosperous 2023 where more people have more opportunity, and our line could potentially shrink and maybe make less demand for us at the New Braunfels Food Bank,” said Eric Cooper, the CEO and president of the Food Bank of San Antonio.
Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area
HSNBA navigated its way through one of its most challenging years in recent history.
The state of the economy led many to surrender their pets to the shelter while animal control worked double time to pick up the endless strays — some unspayed and unneutered contributing to the problem.
With animals being brought in daily and no room to put them, the shelter was forced to make some tough decisions, which included putting some animals down and slashing adoption fees to the bare minimum resulting in further financial strain.
“HSNBA is ready for this year to be over,” said Sarah Hammond, the shelter’s executive director. “We’ve had such a rough year, we are ready for the fresh start that comes with the New Year.”
Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake
It was a stellar year for CRRC who provided over 1,900 pounds of food through its community garden to help over 6,000 pantry visitors get the food they need — all while launching a new financial stability assistance program.
Through the support of businesses and donors, CRRC hosted several events to give back to the community this year, including Family Fest, which helped families prepare for back to school.
CRRC is looking forward to completing a second level to the building and installing a new playground in early 2023 while continuing to stretch resources to serve more people.
“We are always blown away by the neighbors in this community that are willing to lend a helping hand to others in need,” said Tiffany Quiring, the development director for CRRC Canyon Lake. “We know continued support will ensure we meet the growing needs of our community.”
