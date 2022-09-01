City, county and state law enforcement will step up vigilance this Labor Day weekend.
“We’re encouraging drivers and passengers to buckle up, slow down, put the phone down, and of course, never drink and drive,” David Ferguson, city of New Braunfels communications manager of the Thursday-Monday period that marks the unofficial end of summer.
Texas Department of Transportation’s “Drive Sober/No Regrets” campaign asks all Texans do one simple thing: Don’t get behind the wheel after drinking any amount of alcohol.
The campaign shares personal accounts from real offenders and survivors that challenge any notion the audience may have that they can avoid the consequences
of drinking and driving. It emphasizes the importance of always finding a sober ride and the many options available.
TxDOT says the campaign reminds drivers and motorcyclists to avoid drinking and driving or risk injuring someone, killing someone, or facing severe costs that include fines and fees, loss of their driver’s license, probation and even jail time. The message is especially timely this Labor Day holiday weekend, when many people are celebrating the end of summer.
“We encourage people to enjoy the long weekend, but to do so responsibly,” said James Bass, TxDOT executive director of the program, available online at SoberRuides.org. “If you plan to drink alcohol and go out, make the plan for a sober ride. It’s an easy decision that can prevent senseless tragedies and save lives.”
Locally, an influx of visitors are expected for the last river recreation hurrah of the summer. Many are traveling by air, with Transportation Security Administration (TSA) projects more than 30,000 passengers on Thursday and Friday at San Antonio International Airport.
A survey conducted by AAA Texas shows that 30 percent of Americans will be hitting the road, with this holiday providing less pain at gas pumps.
The statewide gas price average fell for the ninth consecutive week, with AAA reporting the statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded dropped to $3.445 on Saturday, with prices forecast to continue trending downward.
“We are seeing prices continue to drop across the state,” said Daniel Armbruster of AAA Texas, who urges those making long road trips to be patient, plan ahead, and ensure their vehicles are in good working order.
Those having heavy feet on accelerators are warned — as Ferguson said NBPD’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program will have extra officers out on patrol this weekend. The STEP program, funded through federal and state safety programs, is always active throughout the year but becomes even more active during holiday periods.
“They will be looking out for distracted drivers, speeders, drunk drivers, those not wearing seat belts, and those who disregard traffic signals and markings at busy intersections,” Ferguson said of the extra officers out patrolling through Monday. “It’s all part of an effort to make New Braunfels streets safer.”
Comal County Sheriff’s Office deputies, precinct constable’s offices and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department officials will be watching on roadways, area lakes and rivers. All agencies will increase staffing to patrol heavier-than-usual traffic spots such as U.S. 281 from the Blanco County Line into Bulverde, the ever-busy Farm-to-Market Roads 306 2673 intersection, along River Road and on Canyon Lake.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds pledges additional officers at parks and around Canyon Lake, where the U.S. Corps of Engineers and county’s Water Oriented Recreation District (WORD) will be monitoring park areas and boat ramps.
“The constables also patrol the boat ramps, as much as possible,” Reynolds said. “But we will have fill-blown teams out on the lake, on the river and in the parks this weekend.”
The Texas Department of Public Safety offers these tips for safe holiday travel:
Do not drink and drive and make alternate travel plans if consuming alcohol — designate a sober driver, contact a cab or ride-share service, use mass transit or spend the night.
Slow down — especially in bad weather, construction areas, heavy traffic and unfamiliar areas.
Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits using a portable wireless device to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped.
Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.
Don’t drive fatigued — allow plenty of time to reach your destination.
Drive defensively, as holiday travel may present additional challenges.
Report road hazards or suspicious happenings to the nearest law enforcement agency.
Before your trip begins, make sure your vehicle is properly maintained and always double check to make sure all cargo is secure.
Monitor weather and road conditions wherever you are traveling. For road conditions in Texas, visit drivetexas.org.
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety
