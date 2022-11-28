When Texas Gov. Pat Neff called for creating a State Parks Board in 1923, he envisioned a state dotted by camping and recreational spaces held in sacred trust for the public good.
He later regarded this action as his most significant achievement as governor.
In a 1925 speech, Neff said a parks system would afford a place where people “might go and forget the anxiety and strife and vexation of life’s daily grind.”
Today, the state’s park system has grown to a network of parks, historic sites and natural areas that attract nearly 10 million visitors annually, generating $891 million in economic value and $18 million in sales tax revenue.
In addition and most importantly, Texas State Parks play a significant role in conserving habitat that benefits people and wildlife, encompassing some 630,000 acres, including 481,000 acres of Texas aquifers, rivers and reservoirs that protect drinking water. Parks also provide critical habitat for wildlife, including more than 50 threatened and endangered species.
And state officials are inviting residents and park lovers to get outside and join celebrations across the state as the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, in partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation, marks 100 years of Texas State Parks beginning in January.
“We invite all Texans to experience these precious public lands that truly belong to them,” said Rodney Franklin, TPWD’s Texas State Parks director. “We hope this is the year every Texan visits at least one state park. We are going to take advantage of the excitement about the centennial to showcase everything our parks have to offer, and we’re thrilled that H-E-B will be supporting our celebration.”
Texas-grown grocer H-E-B is the presenting sponsor of the centennial celebration and donated $1 million to help Texas State Parks engage all Texans in discovering and exploring their parks.
“In a state rich with majestic landscapes, our support of this effort aims to provide access to our parks and the beauty of our great state for all Texans to enjoy,” said Winell Herron, H-E-B group vice president of public affairs, diversity and environmental affairs. “Only a very small fraction of land in Texas is public land, and it’s our commitment to work alongside organizations such as our longtime partner Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation to protect these precious resources, so Texans can use them for generations to come.”
The centennial celebration will officially kick off statewide on Jan. 1 with “First Day Hikes.” New Year’s Day hikers will be welcomed across the state, and many parks will offer ranger-guided walks and hikes for this special event.
Throughout the year, TPWD will encourage hikers, campers, picnickers and nature lovers to share their first-time park experiences on the Texas State Parks Facebook and Instagram pages.
The celebration continues through the year with special events at 89 state parks, inviting Texans to visit with their families and friends. State parks offer a variety of experiences, from easy-to-access playgrounds and picnic and camping areas to back-country hiking for the more adventurous.
Park visitors can stay informed about nearby celebrations, plan visits with how-to videos, and purchase limited edition state park merchandise on the new Texas State Parks 100 Years website, the Texas State Parks app, and Texas State Parks Facebook and Instagram pages. A PBS television series will feature centennial programming throughout 2023, and Texas Parks & Wildlife magazine will publish a special issue in May.
The State Park Guide, available for free beginning in January 2023, will also feature centennial-related content.
Centennial-branded retail merchandise will be available in Texas State Park stores and online beginning this month.
Earlier this year, the grocer announced Field & Future by H-E-B; its sustainable, environmentally friendly products will benefit state parks and wildlife conservation.
In addition to celebrating the past, the centennial is about looking ahead to the next 100 years.
In January, the Foundation will kick off a centennial fundraising campaign to raise funds for priority projects at state parks across Texas. The Foundation’s fundraising effort will drive statewide, grassroots giving to raise $2 million that will deliver equipment and enhancements to the visitor experience for 89 state parks.
The centennial fundraising campaign is complementary to the Foundation’s ongoing fundraising effort for Palo Pinto Mountains State Park, the first new state park in North Texas in 25 years.
Palo Pinto Mountains State Park is located on 4,871 acres of scenic, undeveloped land about 75 miles west of Fort Worth and 75 miles east of Abilene.
Philanthropic support raised by the Foundation, including donations through Field & Future by H-E-B, will be leveraged with $21 million in public funds to construct the roads, utilities, buildings, campsites, trails and other facilities necessary to open the park to the public.
Fundraising is underway, and officials are hoping for a soft opening with some facilities available to the public by late 2023.
“Texans are wild about their state parks, with millions choosing to explore Texas’ wild side annually,” said Anne Brown, the Foundation’s executive director. “The prospect of a brand-new park also received a warm Texas welcome, and it’s gratifying to see the support from generous donors for Palo Pinto. We know we can count on Texans’ longstanding support of their parks for the upcoming centennial fundraising campaign, and we owe H-E-B a big thank you for leading the charge with their Texas-sized show of support for the centennial.”
“The Art of Texas Parks” exhibit, which will be hosted at several museums, starts in January at the Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. The exhibition is a visual arts survey of state parks and features 34 parks by some of Texas’ best contemporary artists.
For more information on the centennial celebration, including events, the history of state parks and how to make a day visit or overnight reservation, visit the Texas State Parks 100 Years website at TexasStateParks.org/100years.
