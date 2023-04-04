Every year, New Braunfels celebrates Founders Day to commemorate when the first immigrants crossed the Guadalupe River in 1845 into the area that would become the City of a Prince.
Several New Braunfels city facilities will be closed on the Founders Day Holiday of Friday, April 7, including City Hall, Municipal Court, Public Library, Parks and Recreation offices, Fischer Park Nature Center, Solid Waste and Recycling offices, City Recycling Center and the Westside Community Center.
Das Rec will be open on Friday and Saturday, but closed on Sunday, April 9.
The library will also be closed on Saturday and Sunday.
The Landa Park Golf Course has regular hours.
All Comal County offices will be closed on Friday, April 7.
The Comal County District Clerk’s Office will close early on Thursday, April 6 at 4 p.m.
Regular business hours will resume on Monday, April 10.
