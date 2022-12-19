In observance of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, numerous City of New Braunfels buildings will be closed from Dec. 23-26, 2022. In observance of New Year’s Day, the facilities will be closed the Monday following the holiday on Jan. 2, 2023.
These buildings include the city hall, the municipal court, the public library, the parks and recreation administration offices, the Fischer Park Nature Center, the solid waste and recycling administrative offices, the city recycling center and the Westside Community Center.
Although the city recycle center will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24, there will be no other changes to the residential collection for garbage, recycling or green waste during their regular Monday through Thursday schedule.
The public library and the Westside Community Center will have modified hours of operations the week before Christmas. These modified hours will be from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 19-22. Additionally, the two facilities will be closed from Dec. 23-26.
For New Year’s, the library and WCC will have modified hours on Dec. 31 and close at 5 p.m. both facilities be closed from Jan. 1-2.
Das Rec will be closed on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Das Rec will have modified hours of operation on New Year’s Eve, Dec. 31, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no modified hours, or closures, due to New Year’s Day.
The Landa Golf Course at Comal Springs will also be closed on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, and New Year’s day, Jan. 1. The golf course will have modified hours of operation on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, and will close at 3 p.m.
