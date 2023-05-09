New Braunfels is welcoming the 2023 Texas Suicide Prevention Symposium from June 13 to June 15 at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center.
Moreover, this marks the first year the symposium will be held in person since 2016.
Despite this, the symposium has still garnered attention virtually. In 2022, 1,900 registered for the virtual seminar and amassed more than 7.5 million social media impressions.
After all, the event is one of the largest gatherings of mental health providers, community partners and stakeholders in the nation and draws in experts from a range of subject matters.
The symposium gives crucial assistance to communities in Texas on suicide prevention. Those invested in suicide prevention and mental health, along with those serving youth, veterans, military and underserved Texans, are encouraged to attend.
Those who cannot attend in person can utilize the Zoom option. Additionally, most of the event’s sessions will be recorded.
On the first day of the symposium, sessions presented by the South Southwest Mental Health Technology Transfer Center will deal with higher education, schools and youth.
Texas Health and Human Services will present day two sessions. The sessions will focus on infrastructure issues that have local and statewide implications.
Day three sessions, presented by Endeavors, will be on veterans, families and service members.
One of the classrooms in the civic center will be used as a wellness room for those who want to participate in making art or simply need to take a break.
According to Lisa Sullivan, the executive director of the Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative, the goal of the event is accessibility. It’s an opportunity for people to gather and see showcases from more than 40 exhibitors and more than 40 local, state and national experts.
The Texas Suicide Prevention Collaborative provides and supports the symposium, as well as the Texas Suicide Prevention Council. The council is a network with more than 140 local coalitions, military and veteran organizations, statewide partners and institutions of higher education. These groups work together to improve the outcomes of suicide prevention in Texas.
The symposium is sponsored by the Suicide Prevention Council of Comal County, Mental Advocacy Partners Comal and the McKenna Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.