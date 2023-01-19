New Braunfels City University is now accepting applications for the class of 2023; it is a free program that allows residents to see the inner workings of the city government.
Those who partake in the program will be able to hear from several city departments about their responsibilities and goals. Moreover, participants will obtain a greater sense of understanding on city programs, initiatives and essential services.
According to Jenna Vinson, Director of Communications and Community Engagement for the City of New Braunfels, the program will not only help to educate residents about the way the city works, but allow transparency from the city as well.
City University was created in 2011, with the program having around 315 graduates since then. Those who have gone through the program have continued on to serve city commissions and boards such as the Bond Advisory Committee, the Building Standards Commission, the Transportation & Traffic Advisory Board and the New Braunfels City Council. Regardless, all participates finish the program more knowledgeable about their city government.
This year’s City University program will have weekly sessions on Thursdays, starting on March 23, and will last for eight weeks; sessions will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Each session will include tours, demonstrations, a close up on how city services are provided and presentations; this includes the library, police and fire, parks, public works and the city administration.
The City University graduation will be held before the May 8 city council meeting from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Applications can be submitted until Feb. 10 by 5 p.m. and are available online; there are limited spots available. In order to qualify, applicants must be at least 17 years of age and a resident of New Braunfels or its extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Applications can be found at www.newbraunfels.gov/CityU along with more information about the program.
Further inquiries can be asked through email at CityUProjectTeam@newbraunfels.gov.
