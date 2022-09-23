Monday’s New Braunfels City Council agenda includes consideration of a $1.8 million three-year professional services agreement between the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for an economic development program.
The Chamber maintains a professional services agreement with the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation to undertake specific economic development programs consistent with the 2023 Economic Development Strategic Plan.
The agreement outlines specific objectives and measurements consistent with the plan that broadly measure progress in the following six goals:
• Attracting quality jobs in target industries.
• Creating competitive office and industrial spaces.
• Supporting the success of startups.
• Aligning and optimizing the workforce.
• Improving mobility and transportation options and executing proactive land use and development strategies.
The contract has a two-year automatic renewal unless either party provides 90 days written notice to terminate.
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members will issue proclamations for World Habitat Day, Leukodystrophy Awareness Month and Living Legends 2022.
Monday’s meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on the agenda.
A full agenda is available at www.newbraunfels.gov.
The council session begins at 6 p.m. Monday in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.newbraunfels.gov.
