During the New Braunfels City Council special meeting on July 17, an update on capital projects and initiatives was presented.
According to Garry Ford, transportation and capital improvements director, 65 initiatives and projects are in the works — all in different phases.
The major funding programs for these projects are the 2019 and 2023 bonds, the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (AAMPO), New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (NBEDC) and the Roadway Impact Fee.
Additionally, there are coordinated efforts with TxDOT, Comal County and AAMPO.
Under Prop 2 of the 2019 bond — parks and recreation — the Comal Cemetery bank stabilization project and all abilities enhancements have been completed.
Construction for the sports complex is anticipated to start later this year.
Projects and initiatives under Prop 3 — public safety — have been completed. This includes the veterans memorial, fire station No. 2, fire station No. 3 and the police headquarters.
Westside Library, under Prop 4, is currently under construction and is estimated to open in September.
Most street improvements under Prop A of the 2023 bond are in the final design phase.
Prop 2, phase two of Mission Hill Park, is in the process of procuring a design-build and anticipates a contract bid and award this fall.
Prop 3, the Southwest Library Branch, is in the process of property acquisition and has initiated third-party plat assistance.
Through NBEDC funding, the preliminary design for the Castell Avenue Corridor is completed. The final design for the corridor’s first phase is in progress.
Final designs for phase one of citywide pedestrian improvements, Landa Lake Dam and Spillway and Comal River improvements to the last public exit are in progress.
NBEDC is also helping fund some trail projects, such as a project concerning Dry Comal Creek Trail segments 2 and 3.
The Roadway Impact Fee program has helped to fund numerous traffic signal projects, such as the Common Street and Old FM 306 Traffic Signal, that have completed construction.
AAMPO funding has been used in projects such as Dry Comal Creek Trail segment 1, which is in the process of ROW acquisition and final design, with construction scheduled for 2025.
Common Street pedestrian improvements and the Barbarosa Road/Saur Lane project are also in the final design phase.
Moreover, the City Council approved four projects to submit to the FY 2025-2028 TIP Call for Projects.
These projects include Gruene area pedestrian and bicycle improvements, a project for Solms Road, citywide signal timing and citywide pedestrian improvements.
Likewise, TxDOT submitted a few area projects.
These projects include IH 35 and Loop 337/Rueckle Road interchange improvements, IH 35 and Solms Road interchange improvements and SH 46 and Mary Boulevard/Saengerhalle Road operational and safety improvements.
Additional project funding came from the TxDOT Highway Safety Improvement Program, the Texas Water Development Board, Creekside TIRZ and the Edwards Aquifer Habitat Conservation Plan.
The New Braunfels drainage area master plan is currently in progress.
Fire station No. 7 is currently in construction, and the preliminary design for East Alligator Creek Trail is also in progress.
Construction has been completed for the Landa Park Aquatic Center parking lot.
More key projects include the New Braunfels National Airport tower, which has started its siting study phase; the wayfinding signs update is in the construction phase, while the downtown parking is in the planning phase.
Furthermore, four programs are in development: the Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan, the transit development plan, the capital improvement plan update and the multimodal transportation plan.
