New Braunfels Utilities is in the third year of its current three-year rate plan, meaning a new plan is on the horizon.
NBU staff presented the first readings of three ordinances during a city council special meeting last Monday. Each ordinance pertained to adjusting electric, water, and wastewater rates, respectively.
The presentation of the rate plan also gave customers an idea of how much future bills for electricity, water and wastewater bills will cost.
The rates will follow a two-year rate plan. Regarding the electric rate recommendations, 2024 will see a 4.8% increase, while 2025 will see a 5.9% average system rate increase.
This rate increase is mostly driven by system capital and infrastructure needs.
According to NBU, the residential average bill impact in fiscal year 2023 has an electric availability charge of $17.06, and a delivery cost of $17.88.
Generation costs $87.60, transmission costs $20.64, and the replenish reserves charge costs $15.60. The average bill totaled $158.78.
In 2024, the electric availability charge will cost $20, and delivery will cost 23.45. The generation charge will be 87.60, the transmission charge will be $20.64 and the replenish reserves charge will be $9. This monthly bill estimate totals $160.69
In 2025, the electric availability charge is also $20, and the delivery charge is $31.75. The generation charge is 87.60, the transmission charge is $20.64 and the replenish reserves charge is $9. The bill total is estimated at $168.99.
The water rate design for fiscal year 2024 will see an average system revenue increase of 9.07%, while 2025 will see an increase of 13.43%. Like the electric rates, the rate increases for water are mainly driven by capital needs.
The resident bill impact for average use, 6,000 gallons of water, listed the water usage charge in 2023 to be $11.58 and the water service availability charge as $15.98. The total bill is listed at $27.56.
In 2024, the water usage charge is listed as $20.55, with the water service availability charge as $15.98. The bill is estimated at a total of $36.53.
In 2025, the water usage charge is $22.05, and the water service availability charge is $16.05; the total bill is estimated at $38.10.
The sewer rate design for 2024 and 2025 has an average system revenue increase of 7.3%; the drive behind these rates is mainly due to capital needs.
The wastewater residential/multi-unit bill impact for average use for fiscal year 2023 lists the wastewater usage charge as $29.76 and the wastewater service availability charge as $27.52. The total bill is listed at $57.28.
For 2024, the wastewater usage charge is listed as $32.89, with the wastewater service availability charge as $30.41. The bill total is $63.30.
In 2025, the wastewater usage charge is $36.34, and the wastewater service availability charge is $33.60. This comes out as a total of $69.94.
After the presentations and public hearing, city council voted to approve the first readings of all three ordinances unanimously.
