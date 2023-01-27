New Braunfels City Council convened on Monday, Jan. 23, and the regularly-scheduled meeting included presentations on the One Water initiative, possible changes to the Animal Services Advisory Board and the proposed 2023 Bond Program propositions.
The items on the consent agenda were all approved 6-0, with Councilmember James Blakey being absent.
Items on the consent agenda included:
— Approval for the street maintenance plan for the 2023 fiscal year.
— Approval for professional services agreements with Ardurra Group, Inc., CP&Y and Vickrey & Associates, LLC.
— Approval to purchase new outdoor furniture for PARD/Landa Park Golf Course from Prestwick Golf Group.
— Approval of a service agreement with Cingi Telecommunications LLC.
— Approval for a license agreement between Hunters Creek Owners Association and the City of New Braunfels to establish an encroachment in the public Right of Way of Oak Run Parkway.
— Approval of a lease purchase for six police vehicles with Enterprise Fleet Management.
All six items up for individual consideration were in their first readings, while four of those items pertained to zoning and short term rentals.
Item 3A pertained to the reading of an ordinance that aims to amend section 126-346 of the Code of Ordinance of the City of New Braunfels to create a no parking zone on North Academy Avenue near the road’s intersection with North Walnut Avenue. The item passed, 6-0.
Item 3B was the reading of a rezoning proposal to change the R-2 zoning district to a R-3L zoning district in Lot 14, Block 1 of the Villa Rio neighborhood; the proposal included a special use permit to allow short term rentals. The item was postponed, as requested by the applicant.
Item 3C was the reading of an ordinance regarding a rezoning proposal and a special use permit to allow three duplexes on one property, in a R-2 zoning district, located on the southwest corner of North Union Avenue and West Dallas Street. Although Councilmember Andres Campos-Delgado made a motion for the item to be approved, the item died due to the motion’s lack of a second.
Item 3D was the reading of an ordinance that proposed a rezoning to employ a special use permit to condone the short term rental of two residencies, in Lot 8 and Lot 9 in the Kuehler Addition Subdivision, in a C-3 district. The item passed 6-0.
Item 3E was the reading of an ordinance concerning a rezoning proposal to utilize a special use permit to allow the short term rental of a residence located in Lot 2, and partially in Lot 3, in the Kuehler Addition Subdivision. The item passed 6-0.
Item 3F was the reading of an ordinance regarding the restructuring of the way citizens comments are conducted during City Council meetings, through the amending of the City of New Braunfels, Texas Code of Ordinances Chapter 2, Section 2-39. The item died due to a lack of motion.
Further meeting details can be found at https://newbraunfels.legistar.com .
Regular City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Monday of every month, at 6 p.m.
