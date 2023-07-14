Everyone who lives in New Braunfels has to deal with parking, and whether or not they have a child in school, they have to deal with school traffic as well.
During Monday’s City Council meeting, the first reading of an ordinance to create a no-parking zone on both sides of Point Bar Boulevard between FM 1101 and Brandon Oak was presented.
A resident made a request to the engineering staff due to their concerns about the presence of school traffic at the West Village at Creekside’s subdivision entrance.
Sitting off FM 1101, this residential subdivision is located across the street from two schools, Canyon Middle School and Freiheit Elementary School.
The resident requested the no-parking zone due to vehicles that are parked and waiting for school drop-off and pick-up interrupting through traffic and raising safety concerns.
Staff conducted observations during pick-ups and drop-offs for both schools on May 2 and May 4.
Although morning drop-offs saw vehicles on both sides of Point Bar Boulevard, the street saw the most activity during afternoon pick-ups for Freiheit Elementary, with parking extending to 30 feet from a stop sign.
Further evaluation saw 22 feet of pavement width for through traffic, along with zero crashes in the past three years.
Similar concerns were previously raised for Rainy Creek between FM 1101 and Oxbow Circle, and a no-parking zone is now in place.
Both staff and the Transportation and Traffic Advisory Board recommended approval for the proposed ordinance.
After being presented with the proposal, the City Council discussed future solutions, such as proactively addressing the parking issue when the school is built, and possible issues, such as potentially pushing the issue to nearby locations.
One New Braunfels resident who personally dealt with the traffic mentioned the difficulties the cars caused her getting into her subdivision.
Moreover, the resident expressed her desire for the no-parking zone, a wish she said was shared by her neighbors.
Mayor Pro Tem Harry Bowers moved to approve the item, and Councilmember Andres Campos seconded the motion, which was approved unanimously.
