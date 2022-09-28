New Braunfels City Council members on Monday signed off on a $1.8 million three-year professional services agreement between the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation and the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce for an economic development program.
The Chamber maintains a professional services agreement with the NBEDC to undertake specific economic development programs.
Under the agreement, the Chamber will provide dedicated economic development staff and professional services to support and implement the strategies and actions outlined in a 2023 strategic plan.
“We’ve been providing these services for many years, and it has evolved in many ways,” said Jonathan Packer, CEO of the Chamber, describing the core services provided to the NBEDC. “We represent the EDC publicly…every year, we work with local employers to address their issues. We track a lot of data from benchmark reports annually to quarterly data to several other reports that we have produced over the years, from workforce studies to housing studies to transportation studies as well.”
Packer added that the Chamber is “actively out there, networking, working with companies, generating leads, qualifying projects, going through those details.”
According to Packer, the Chamber managed 26 potential economic development projects during the second quarter of this year, with the vast majority of those in the manufacturing area.
The Chamber and the NBEDC will work together to develop a plan to carry out “Confluence,” a five-year economic development strategy developed this year and slated for implementation in 2023-2027.
The agreement outlines specific objectives and measurements consistent with that strategy that broadly measure progress in the following six goals:
• Attracting quality jobs in target industries.
• Creating competitive office and industrial spaces.
• Supporting the success of startups.
• Aligning and optimizing the workforce.
• Improving mobility and transportation options and executing proactive land use and development strategies.
A public-private partnership introduced the six-point strategic plan during the quarterly investors meeting of the Greater New Braunfels Economic Development Foundation in May.
In addition to the Foundation, the Confluence partnership includes the Chamber of Commerce, the NBEDC, the city of New Braunfels, Comal County and New Braunfels Utilities.
The plan’s development process began at the start of this year with a community assessment that examined New Braunfels’ data and competitiveness, combining original research and input from businesses, residents and community leaders to help identify potential threats and opportunities.
The community assessment noted concern that “well-educated, highly-paid residents were increasingly forced to leave the community for jobs” and indicated that nonresidents from surrounding areas were increasingly relied upon to support lower-wage job growth inside the community who could not afford to live in the community.
The assessment also referenced a relative lack of office space as one of the primary inhibitors to the community’s competitiveness for various corporate, professional, and technical jobs.
The Chamber is simultaneously undertaking private sector fundraising efforts to complement the public funding through the NBEDC.
Packer told council members that private sector funding would significantly bolster and enhance the community’s overall economic development efforts with expanded staff, marketing and other resources.
The Chamber is also required to produce and deliver an annual operating plan by the end of October and provide quarterly written reports in October, January, April and July and provide presentations as requested by the NBEDC or the city.
The contract has a two-year automatic renewal unless either party provides 90 days written notice to terminate.
The NBEDC approved the agreement at its Aug. 18 meeting.
Mayor Rusty Brockman was absent from Monday’s meeting.
