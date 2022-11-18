During a special session on Monday, New Braunfels City Council members appointed numerous individuals to various positions on the city’s board and commissions.
The appointments were as follows:
• April Rodgers to the Building Standards Commission for a term ending Nov. 30, 2024.
• James Clay Carter for a term ending Nov. 30, 2025, and Michael Graves and Terry Moorhead for two unexpired terms ending Nov. 30, 2023, on the Landa Park Golf Advisory Board.
• Andrew Korpi, Bret Bradberry, Fernando Yarrito, Hans-Bernhard Moeller and Kelly Jackson to the Partnership Committee for terms ending Nov. 30, 2025.
• David Davenport to the River Advisory Board for a term ending Nov. 30, 2025.
• Alice Jewell, Johnnie Rosenauer, Jonathan Packer, Kristin Reynolds and Sarah Dixon for terms ending Nov. 30, 2025, and Randall Allsup for an unexpired term ending Nov. 30, 2024, on the Workforce Housing Advisory Board.
• Eric Trager and Robert Blythin to the Animal Service Advisory Board for terms ending Nov. 30, 2025.
• Bethany Bryan and Tommy Carden to the Building Standards Commission for terms ending Nov. 30, 2024.
• Addison Hernandez, Patrick Lynch and Lauren Strack for terms ending Nov. 30, 2025, Lianna McNeil for an unexpired term ending Nov. 30, 2024, and Jude Aririesike for an unexpired term ending Nov. 30, 2023, on the Community Development Advisory Committee.
• Kailee Fulton to the Landa Park Golf Course Advisory Board for a term ending Nov. 30, 2025.
• Carol Bissett and Connie Born to the Library Advisory Board for terms ending Nov. 30, 2025.
• Thomas Blagg and Kristen Carden to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board for terms ending Nov. 30, 2025.
• Scott Roots to the River Advisory Board for a term ending Nov. 30, 2025.
• Kristen Carden, Larry Hammond and Shane Hines to the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation for terms ending Nov. 30, 2025.
Last year, council members approved a measure aligning all terms for city boards and commissions and set up a twice-yearly appointment process.
The ordinance set all terms for the city’s 31 boards and commissions to start either Dec. 1 or June 1, with appointments to fill vacancies for unexpired terms to be made at any time.
In the spring, the city will entertain applications for open vacancies on the Airport Advisory Board, Arts Commission, Central Texas Technology Center Advisory Board, Construction Board of Appeals, Downtown Board, Ethics Commission, Heritage Commission, Historic Land Commission, Housing Authority Board of Commissioners, Planning Commission, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1 (Creekside), Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 3 (Downtown), Traffic and Transportation Advisory Board, Watershed Advisory Committee and Zoning Board of Adjustment.
Applications will be accepted from Feb. 1 to March 31.
For a detailed description of each committee, including membership eligibility requirements, visit www.newbraunfels.gov/396/Boards-Commissions.
