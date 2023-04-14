The city council on Monday addressed ordinances pertaining to removing the requirement for speakers to state their address, along with shortening speaking times for public comments and utility rates.
The second and final reading of the ordinance pertaining to stating addresses and speaking times was initially added to the meeting’s consent agenda.
This was due to the fact that the first reading passed unanimously, and all items that pass as such are automatically added to the consent agenda.
However, Councilmember Lawrence Spradley requested to have the item pulled for consideration.
The council and residents alike discussed the pulled item. Spradley began the discussion by asking Valeria M. Acevedo, the city attorney, if shortening the time limit to three minutes infringed on the first amendment.
Acevedo said that changing from five minutes to three minutes doesn’t violate the first amendment, as setting time limits is allowed through state law.
Despite this, many residents expressed their concerns about shortening the speaking time. Still, multiple residents were in favor of removing the need to state their addresses due to safety concerns.
Councilmember Andres Campos made a motion to approve the items with amendments. The amendments would have speakers state whether they are residents, residents of the ETJ or non-residents instead of having speakers state their address.
Furthermore, the speaking time for public comment and citizens’ communication would remain at five minutes.
The ordinance with these amendments passed 6-1, with Mayor Rusty Brockman in opposition.
New Braunfels Utilities staff also returned to the council chambers for the second and final readings of three ordinances that pertained to adjusting the rates and charges for water, wastewater and electricity.
In the crowd, signs could be seen that read, “If only gaslighting paid the bills!” and, “No more municipal monopoly.”
NBU CEO Ian Taylor was present during the meeting to provide further insight into the process of making the two-year rate plan and to explain the driving force behind the increased rates.
Taylor announced Thursday that he is set to retire from public service in June of this year.
“Capital is the big driver for these rates; it is overwhelmingly the biggest piece of it,” Taylor said. “Capital is the pipes, pumps, tanks … everything we need in order to maintain regulatory compliance for the community, not fall behind and also ensure our critical infrastructure is resilient.”
According to Taylor, NBU does not want to build these capital projects or raise rates, but is doing so out of necessity.
The three ordinances to adjust the rates and charges for the three utilities were all passed unanimously.
