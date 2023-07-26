Another request for a special use permit (SUP) for multifamily use, this time near New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside, was proposed during Monday’s City Council meeting.
More specifically, the request was to rezone the current M-1Ar75 AH & M-1Ar60 AH zoning to M-1Ar75 AH SUP & M-1Ar60 AH SUP.
“All those ‘A-r this’ and ‘A-r that,’ that’s an old zoning code referred to restricted zoning districts,” New Braunfels Planning and Development Services Director Christopher Looney said. “The codes don’t zone that way anymore, but the concept created a lot of opportunities for rules specific to various lots around the city back then.”
Although Looney said that through the Land Development Ordinance there are plans to remove those restrictive districts for citywide consistency — and shorter captions — the zoning caption means that the subject property is a “light industrial district with restrictions, airport overlay.”
The request for a SUP for multifamily is due to the applicant’s proposal of a multifamily development on the property.
The five-story development would have an adjacent six-story parking garage and consist of 397 units.
Moreover, the development would also have a clubhouse, pool, first-floor work units and an open-space courtyard.
However, issues arose regarding building height, unit density and parking spaces.
Under the current zoning, there is a building height limit of 35 feet and limits unit density to 24 units an acre.
However, the SUP is requested to allow for a multifamily development to build up to 75 feet and have a unit density of 60 units per acre.
Additionally, it asks to remove two requirements: the minimum distance required between a parking garage and the main structures, and the lot coverage requirement.
The planning commission held a meeting on July 5 and recommended approval unanimously with conditions.
However, information pertaining to onsite parking spaces was provided after the meeting.
The current standard requires 1 1/2 parking spaces per one-bedroom unit and two parking spaces per two-bedroom unit.
There are a proposed 242 one-bedroom units and 155 two-bedroom units meaning there would need to be 673 parking spaces.
The proposal, however, lists 653 spaces, which is 20 spaces under the requirement; the applicant
has requested the requirement to be changed to 1.64 parking spaces per dwelling unit.
Staff and planning commission’s recommended conditions mostly mirror the requests made by the applicant, such as the changes to height limits and number of spaces per unit.
According to the application’s listed owner and a part of NewQuest residential, John Leonard, many changes are happening at Creekside, which NewQuest is a part of.
“This multifamily project is but one element,” Leonard said. “We’re kind of at the 15-year point in the very important Creekside development where NewQuest is more or less kind of a partner with the city on and have partnered with lots of decisions down the road to make the center all it can be.”
During the public hearing portion, one resident raised concerns about the roads and traffic.
Afterward, Councilmember Lawrence Spradley motioned for approval, and Councilmember Andres Campos seconded the motion.
The first reading and public hearing of the item passed unanimously.
All these permit approvals for multifamily living near and around Creekside/ FM 306, but FM 1101 is a two lane road with the occasional middle turn lane... Sustainable infrastructure should be the first thought during this process. How are we going to sustain a community of 600+ families, when only 50 cars can fit in a lane?
