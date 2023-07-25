Monday’s New Braunfels City Council meeting agenda was filled with rezoning requests.
One individual item for consideration requested the rezoning of around 10 acres of the Equinox subdivision to be changed from a low-intensity mixed-use district with restrictions and a special use permit for two-story townhomes to a special use permit for multifamily, as the applicant plans to build multifamily developments.
Approved in 2017, the original SUP allowed residential use that did not exceed one-story.
The SUP was later amended in 2021 to allow two-story townhomes with restrictions to height to preserve Mission Hill Park’s scenic view; the height had to adhere to the more restrictive option of either no more than 35 feet in height or not exceeding 950 feet above mean sea level.
The request also asks for an increase in units from 108 to 128 and to change the placement of residential buildings on the property.
According to the applicant, James Ingalls, when the project was initiated around two years ago, there was a desire in the market for three-bedroom developments, but things have shifted.
“They needed to pivot, and they were trying to go with a 50-50 ratio,” Ingalls said. The four-plexes (on the site plan) are all three bedroom; the five-plexes are all two bedroom just to offer a little bit of product diversity there.”
According to the staff’s recommendation, the proposed development would be consistent with surrounding development and follows some of the actions of Envision New Braunfels.
However, staff recommended several conditions, such as the erection of a wrought iron fence that must be maintained by the property owner along the Mission Hill Park boundary.
Notices were sent to seven property owners within 200 feet, according to the city’s planning manager, Matthew Simmont. Still, only one response was received — a reply in support of the proposal from the Mission Hill Park Foundation.
Additionally, the planning commission recommended approval unanimously.
During the discussion, Mayor Pro Tem Harry Bowers requested the addition of trees for greenspace and coverage along Independence Drive and the Mission Hill Park boundary.
After public comment, Bowers motioned for approval with staff recommendations and the additional conditions of a unit limit of 128 units, the addition of 78 trees of at least a 3-inch diameter among the property’s residential development, the addition of 18 trees of an at least 4-inch diameter along Independence Drive and an additional 25 trees along Mission Hill Park of at least 4-inch diameter.
If the trees do not reasonably fit on the site, they can be planted at Mission Hill Park or another city park.
Councilmember Lawrence Spradley seconded the motion, and the item passed unanimously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.