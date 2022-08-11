With it being one of the hottest summers on record — and plenty of heat still to come — Christus Health in New Braunfels is taking time to raise awareness about leaving a child, elderly adult or pet in a hot car.
Ticking numbers measuring rising temperatures inside the car while it sits idle in the sun — which reached temperatures up to 150-160 degrees — helped illustrate the danger.
In the span of a few short minutes temperatures soared to 117 degrees in 96 degree weather — when the experiment ended two hours later the car was 162 degrees.
“We live in a city and in an area that’s ultimately very hot, so we want to prevent any deaths,” said Dawn Koepp, the regional director of trauma services at Christus Health New Braunfels. “We are raising awareness to prevent deaths in our community.”
When children are left in a hot car it’s often because parents are exhausted from taking care of kids who might be sick or teething, and simply just forget, Koepp said.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 53 children died from heatstroke in a car from 2018 to 2019. More than half of the deaths were caused as a result of someone forgetting they had a child in the car — especially during drop off.
“(With) school starting, routines get a little hectic and parents are trying to drop off multiple kids, and sometimes they forget their routine or their route,” Koepp said.
One way Koepp says people can prevent leaving a child in the car is by putting something important such as a wallet or keys, in the backseat so it’s always checked before exiting the car.
During an emergency, first responders break into a vehicle — sometimes shattering a window to get someone out safely. Once removed from the car, they start cooling the body using a bag filled with ice and give them fluids before transporting them to the hospital, Lt. Kenneth Pippin with the New Braunfels Fire Department said.
Since the year began, the New Braunfels Fire Department has responded to 25 instances of animals or people left in cars and 31 heat-related illnesses.
Symptoms of heat exhaustion include confusion, headache and excessive sweating — the situation gets worse when the sweating stops. As it progresses, people can develop heatstroke with heatstroke, which can cause brain damage or death.
Humans aren’t the only ones who suffer from heatstroke.
Cats and dogs are just as susceptible to heat-related illnesses as humans, said Sarah Hammond, executive director for the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area.
When humans get heat exhaustion, they sweat to regulate their body temperature, but dogs don’t have that mechanism. Dogs overcome with heat exhaustion pant heavily, diminishing their strength causing them to collapse, Hammond said.
When animals begin to exhibit signs of heat exhaustion such as difficulty breathing, lethargy and digestive distress, the pet should see the vet immediately.
Hammond said dogs are better kept inside where they have sufficient shade and plenty of water in temperatures over 85 degrees.
“You do not have to take your dog everywhere,” Hammond said. “Leave them at home when it’s this hot — they will thank you, and they will get over being left home alone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.