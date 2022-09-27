Friends, loved ones and community members came together on Saturday to celebrate the dedication of a butterfly bench in memory of Martha “Marty” Carolyn Callicoat Lindley.
The dedication took place at New Braunfels Christian Ministries’ Kids Club’s garden and playground in New Braunfels.
Marty Lindley died in 2016 after a decade-long battle with breast cancer and leiomyosarcoma, a rare cancer that begins in smooth muscle tissue. Smooth muscle tissue is found in many areas of the body, such as the digestive system, urinary system, blood vessels and uterus.
Friends say Marty was a huge fan of New Braunfels Christian Ministries and provided numerous opportunities to build awareness and support for two of the organization’s programs — Kids Club and Volunteers in Medicine.
“New Braunfels Christian Ministries is honored to celebrate with the Lindley family as we reflect on the many ways Marty shared the love of Christ in our community,” said Jim Wesson, executive director of New Braunfels Christian Ministries. “We are deeply grateful for the creative and passionate ways she supported our mission, created awareness for our ministries, and helped expand our impact in the community.”
To accompany the bench, Headwaters at the Comal donated Texas native and butterfly-attracting plants for a nature garden.
“The intention is that when our Kids Club kids are here for their afterschool program, that part of the things they will get to experience is to learn about nature and enjoy nature,” Wesson said. “This garden is intended for them to be able to see caterpillars turn into cocoons and then into butterflies. We’ve even talked about giving our fifth-grade kids the responsibility of keeping the garden watered and maybe even doing some weeding.”
Marty’s vision and leadership created and executed events that made a tremendous impact.
From 2013 to 2021, New Braunfels Christian Ministries received $172,000 in contributions from the Marty Lindley Foundation and the Marty Lindley Foundation Fund of New Braunfels Community Foundation.
Most of these gifts were directly related to Marty’s leadership of two community-supported events — “Music: Medicine for the Heart” featuring performers Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith and an annual fundraiser “Soul and Dames Wild for Kids.”
“The driving force behind the foundation was Marty,” said Jeff Lindley, Marty’s husband of 47 years. “Today, we’re just trying to honor her memory. She spent almost 12 years fighting two types of cancer. The way she did it and the way she presented herself were inspiring for everybody she met. This is to give her a celebration of life and dedication in a place she spent a lot of time organizing and raising a lot of money for.”
The contributions underwrote Kids Club Scholarships, funded wages for clinical staff at Volunteers in Medicine, sponsored program expansion, helped launch Kids Club Camp and supported training and recognition of volunteers.
“This is exactly what Mom would have loved,” said Marty’s daughter, Jessica Lindley of Portland, Oregon, of the dedication. “She was a determined woman. She had superpowers, I feel. When she set her mind to do something, she did it and encouraged other people to be involved. She was about music, healing, community, family and love of God.”
In 2022, New Braunfels Christian Ministries will serve 1,000 area residents by providing quality medical and dental care at no cost to uninsured adults and helping elementary students grow academically, expand life skills and develop character.
For more information about the organization, visit nbcm.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.