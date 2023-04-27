Faith leaders and city officials gathered with doctors and nurses in New Braunfels on Wednesday to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new Volunteers in Medicine clinic on West San Antonio St.
The new 7,000-square foot facility will expand the organization’s work to provide medical and dental care to uninsured people, said VIM director Ashley Woodward.
“I think we’re one of those hidden gems in the community,” Woodward said. “Now we’ll have more exam rooms, more dental operatories, so we can really expand our care and see more patients.”
Members of Oakwood Church donated $2.5 million for the facility’s construction.
Oakwood Pastor Ray Still said that the new clinic is a testament to the “goodness” of the local community.
“The church is not supposed to be just a place where people go and sing and meet and sip and sup and fellowship a little bit and have a good time and go home,” Still said. “The church is about reaching out in the world where God has put us.”
The new facility will be built on a vacant lot across the street from the existing 4,200-square foot clinic at 1195 W San Antonio St.
The clinic is operated by New Braunfels Christian Ministries, which was established by Oakwood Church in 2008.
Volunteers in Medicine also has a satellite location at CRRC in Canyon Lake.
Jim Wesson, executive director of New Braunfels Christian Ministries, said the clinic takes to heart “the call to care for our neighbors.”
“This (facility) allows us to work with patients who find themselves in a position in life where they don’t have any insurance, and they want to take charge of their health,” Wesson said.
The clinic also offers preventative care and some women’s medical services.
The new building will have an education room, administrative offices, and space for volunteer chiropractors, nutritionists and other medical professionals.
Woodward said the new facility will have a dedicated room for lab draws, and an on-site prayer and counseling room.
“Patients tend to come to us when they’re down, when they’re hurting, when they’re scared, and sometimes they just want a place to pray and feel safe,” she said. “That room, that living-room type setting, is where I envision that happening.”
The clinic has a tight-knit staff and volunteer group, said Gavan Dusbabek, an EMT and clinic volunteer who is preparing for medical school.
“It’s really great to see people are there because they want to be there and they want to help people,” he said.
The group estimates that the new clinic could be finished in early 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.