District Attorney Jennifer Tharp and the Comal County justice system saw dozens of offenders sentenced to prison terms between mid-June and the end of August.
Between June 15 and Aug. 30, Tharp’s office filed 200 felony cases and disposed 230 others in pleas and jury verdicts that included 94 prison sentences issued by district court judges. Another 307 misdemeanor cases were filed during the period, with 547 cases disposed.
Included was Pablo Castilleja Rosales, Jr., 86, of New Braunfels, who was found guilty of two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact and on Aug. 30 was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison.
Tharp said that on Oct. 22, 2021, while outside at a family garage sale, Rosales called two 5-year-old children, both relatives, to where he was sitting on a bench and made both of them touch his genitals. She said family members saw what was going on and after questioning the children immediately confronted the man.
“Instead, Rosales responded by stating, ‘Well do you forgive me or not?’ The jury also heard evidence that Rosales threatened the victim’s mother with a fillet knife and told her that he would kill her if she told anyone about what he had done to the children,” Tharp said.
Comal County Sheriff’s Office and New Braunfels Police Department investigators testified during the trial, especially NBPD Det. Richard Groff, who said he investigated a prior case involving the defendant’s molestation of another 7-year-old boy in 2016. Tharp said Rosales was sentenced to four years in prison on each count, both running concurrently.
“Rosales had been out of prison for less than a year when he chose to victimize these two children,” she said.
In closing, Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary asked the jury for guilty verdicts on both counts, which the jury did after deliberating approximately 45 minutes. She said because of the prior convictions, Rosales’ sentences were enhanced to mandatory life sentences and then stacked by 466th District Court Judge Stephanie Bascon.
“Our office and the victims’ family are grateful for the jury’s thoughtful deliberation in returning just verdicts for these two young victims,” Tharp said. “We are so proud of the courage both of these 6-year-old children showed when they bravely walked into the courtroom to face their abuser in court.”
Other cases
A ‘dangerous gang member’ was recently sentenced to 80 years in prison. Tharp said Troy Emmanuell Hollins, 34, of Dallas, was found guilty of engaging in organized criminal activity in connection with several burglaries, including one at Creekside Cinema on April 18, 2018.
“Officers viewed video footage of four suspects dressed in black clothing, gloves, and head covers carrying pry bars and a sledgehammer roaming the building,” Tharp said. “Officers determined that approximately $10,000 in cash and coins was missing from a safe in an office located inside the theater. The four suspects were in and out of the building within minutes and appeared to be well-organized.”
Tharp credited NBPD Det. John Mahoney and Texas Ranger Joey Evans were able to connect the seven suspects from the Creekside Cinema burglary to over a dozen burglaries across Texas and throughout the United States. They presented tools, clothing, and surveillance video from the local burglary and evidence recovered from the others as well.
Due to Hollins’ prior criminal record, including aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon out of Dallas County, Tharp said the conviction was enhanced to repeat offender status. Hollins elected to have the court pass sentence and received an 80-year term from Visiting Judge Dan Mills.
Another notable sentence was John Camp Jr., 43, of New Braunfels, who on Aug. 24 was found guilty of two counts of sexual assault of a child in Judge Jack Robison’s 207th District Court. Robison issued Camp the maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and Tharp said Camp will be required to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.
Tharp said the victim testified she was 11 when Camp began abusing her in a period lasting several years.
“The abuse finally ended when the victim’s mother unexpectedly came home from work early one day and witnessed Camp sexually assaulting her daughter,” Tharp said.
Tharp said the victim’s mother testified when confronted, Camp “pretended to be asleep and said later he could not remember doing it because he was sleeping.” She thanked the New Braunfels Police Department, prosecutors Lauren Cole and Henna Le Vasseur, Victim’s Assistance Coordinator Elva Brenner and Canine Classmates for providing comfort to the victim during the trial.
“Finally, thank you to the victim who bravely took the stand and faced her abuser,” Tharp said. “Through her powerful testimony, she shed light on who the defendant truly is — a monster that used his position of trust to victimize a child.”
On Aug. 4, Jonathan Dwight Fillmore, 34, of New Braunfels, previously convicted on one count of continuous violence against the family and two counts of aggravated sexual assault, was sentenced to 40 years in prison by 22nd District Court Judge Bruce Boyer.
Tharp said that during the trial the victim testified to being in a relationship with Fillmore when he continuously assaulted her during one argument and beat and tried to strangle her during another argument.
Tharp said that in subsequent messages with the victim, Fillmore never denied his actions and repeatedly apologized for his actions. She said prosecutors presented photos and other medical evidence of fractures to the victim’s finger, nose, and ribs.
“The judge and jury also heard from a second victim who testified Fillmore tried to sexually assault her in the same manner when they were in a relationship,” Tharp said. “After the punishment hearing was complete, Fillmore stated, on a recorded jail phone line (in) his fury with the Judge’s sentence, ‘I mean I should’ve (expletive) just killed the (expletive), right?’”
Tharp thanked Brenner, NBPD Det. Trey Wahrumund and Crime Victim’s Liaison Priscilla Drozd for their work on the case, prosecuted by Tharp and ADAs Daniel Floyd and Lauren Cole.
Kyle Owens, 32, of New Braunfels, was recently found guilty by a jury of injury to a child, a third-degree felony, and awaits sentencing by Boyer, who presided over his trial.
“The jury heard testimony from several witnesses, including the 3-year-old victim’s mother who stated Owens kicked her daughter in the stomach during an argument,” said Tharp, who said the trial included additional instances that led to injuries to the child and mother.
“The jury also heard from two previous girlfriends who testified about the abuse they suffered during their relationships with Owens that dated back to 2009,” Tharp said.
During closing arguments, ADA Jessica Frazier referred to Owens as “an angry, jealous man that likes to inflict pain on women and children and has no regard for human life.”
Tharp thanked NBPD detectives, Frazier, and ADA Tiffany Hartman, who were assisted by Victim’s Assistance Coordinator Dana Leopold and Investigator Amber Hardcastle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.