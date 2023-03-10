As Texas’ population grows, so do the number of people driving on highways throughout the Lone Star State.
To help alleviate traffic in central Texas, Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, introduced a bill that would support building a non-tolled connector road between Interstate 35 and State Highway 130.
The New Braunfels Republican filed Senate Bill 1071, which has been referred to the Senate Transportation Committee.
SB1071 would extend a private funding agreement with the Texas Department of Transportation that governs State Highway 130 from U.S. Highway 183 in Lockhart to Interstate Highway 10 east of Seguin.
The agreement would be extended in exchange for funding the new connector road project.
The proposal has the support of the New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce.
The bill would fast-track the project compared to the typical TXDOT funding schedule, according to the chamber.
Democratic Rep. Terry Canales, District 40-Edinburg, is sponsoring an identical bill in the Texas House of Representatives.
