For those who haven’t quite finalized plans or gifts for Mother’s Day this Sunday, there are still plenty of options available.
For those who want a more unique gifting experience, look no further than a Mother’s Day goat gram from Goat Shenanigans.
The company will send a baby goat to your loved one’s office or home for a 20-minute session.
Along with the visit, you can add items such as cookies for your mom and a flower bouquet to feed the goat.
This Mother’s Day special will last from May 12 to May 15.
Restaurants will have their own special ways to celebrate local moms, such as McAdoo’s special Mother’s Day menu on Sunday.
Krause’s will have a Mother’s Day Brunch on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a selection of food stations. Live music will be available at the event as well.
Purchased tickets for the event allow seating times of an hour and 15 minutes.
2tarts Bakery is having a Mother’s Day pop-up this Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The business will host Creeksouth Farms with their flower truck; Creeksouth will bring seasonal arrangements and bouquets fit for moms.
The Gruene Lokal Marketplatz, located at 1720 Hunter Rd., is having a Mother’s Day edition on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
There will be live music, dining, shopping, entertainment and activities for the children.
