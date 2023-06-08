Most middle school boys interested in sports get into football, basketball or Little League baseball, but 13-year-old Sterling Huitron’s sport of choice is a bit more unconventional — he’s a bull rider.
Huitron, who recently finished seventh grade at Canyon Middle School, is set to take a trip to Perry, Georgia, where he’ll compete in the National Junior High Finals Rodeo (NJHFR) from June 18-24.
Being a fan of rodeos and riding horses since the age of two, he started competing at nine years old.
“I would just watch the bull ridings at rodeos,” he said. “I thought it’d be fun, and I tried it, and I loved it.”
Sterling hasn’t looked back since, competing in rodeos across Texas and around the country, like in Las Vegas and Guthrie, Oklahoma.
He and his family also travel consistently for practices, typically training in Pleasanton two to three times a week.
“It can be tiring at times, but the main goal as our family is to support him in everything in every way that we can,” his mother Candace said. “He has a great support system between me and his dad and his grandparents. If we’re not able to get him there because of work… someone is always there to help him get down the road.”
Thus far in his journey, Sterling has collected many accolades, such as third place in senior steer riding at the World Championship Miniature Bull Riding (WCMB) World Finals in 2022, the Region VI championship in the Texas Junior High Rodeo Association (TJHRA) in 2022 and 2023, and third place at the TJHRA State Finals back in May, which ultimately qualified him for the NJHFR nationals.
“It feels amazing to be at the level that I’m at for my age and to be where I’m at,” he said. “You have to put in a lot of work to be at the level you want to be in the arena and outside of the arena.”
He wants to continue to add to his list of achievements this year, hoping to place first at the WCMB World Finals in Mesquite in the fall.
Despite the early success, the potential dangers of
bull riding as a sport are the biggest concern for his mother, a nurse in Seguin.
“There’s a lot of injury that could come along with it, and that’s the biggest risk,” Candace said. “I know things to look out for, and the associations that we ride with always have medics on site, so that can put me at ease at times.”
With the support of his family, Sterling’s No. 1 goal is to become a professional when he’s 18.
“In five years, I should be able to get my pro card and go to the big rodeos with some of the best bull riders in the world,” he said.
As her son dreams big and works toward his ultimate goal, Candace wants to ensure Sterling’s life is as balanced as she can.
“I think that his dedication toward this sport has helped me as a mother to be able to put that commitment and dedication into him, into his riding, his practicing, the traveling, his schooling as well,” she said. “He also plays football, and he is A-B honor roll. He’s taken honors classes, and we’re involved in church as well. It’s the whole package. It’s what you want to see for your kid thriving and being happy and doing what they want to do — even if it’s not a mother’s choice of sport. But we want him to succeed. As a parent, you’ll support them in any way in every way that you can.”
