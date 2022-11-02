Buc-ee’s is a Texas road trip staple for clean bathrooms and Lone Star snacks.
Now the convenience store on I-35 in New Braunfels will be adding a 5,647 square-foot car wash, according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation project filing.
The car wash, which has a $6 million price tag, is anticipated to begin construction in February.
Jeff Nadalo, a Buc-ee’s attorney, said the 240-foot-long tunnel could serve about 12 vehicles at a time.
“That’s lots of customers, and we’re pretty excited about it,” Nadalo said.
The convenience store’s Katy location has a 255-foot-long car wash.
“So this one’s just a tad shorter,” Nadalo said. “We’ll be announcing job openings as we get closer to the facility opening, because this will certainly create a lot of job opportunities.”
The car wash construction is expected to finish by the end of August 2023.
Been through the Katy one. Amazing. Liked the actual dry time given by the length. Hope this one does the same.
