The City of New Braunfels is preparing for the possibility of icy conditions starting Tuesday by readying trucks with its streets division to distribute rocky material on the roads to help with traction and prevent accidents.
Comal ISD schools announced late Monday afternoon that schools would be closed Tuesday for the winter storm.
On Monday morning, the National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning for most of South Central Texas, including Comal and Guadalupe counties.
Freezing rain is forecasted for early Monday through noon Wednesday with New Braunfels expected to accumulate .01 to 0.1 inches of ice throughout the storm in addition to freezing temperatures.
The predicted high for Tuesday is 36 degrees and a low of 33 degrees with chances of showers and fog, and by the evening the chance for showers increases to 80%.
Precipitation is expected to continue into Wednesday with temperatures of up to 38 degrees.
The city is urging residents to take precautions on the road and protect themselves, family and their homes from the storm.
To avoid damage from the winter storm, residents should sufficiently wrap pipes and leave faucets on a slow drip to keep pipes from freezing.
As temperatures drop and freezing rain commences, animals and plants should be taken inside, and residents should dress in warm layers and set thermostats to heat.
As of Monday afternoon, New Braunfels ISD is also keeping tabs on the weather. A decision on inclement weather affecting campus openings Tuesday will be made at 5:15 a.m.
While no road closures have been reported as of 1 p.m. Monday, there is a possibility for closures as a result of the winter storm. To stay on top of closures visit bit.ly/3kVYt0V.
