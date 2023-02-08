CIBOLO — In its first district game of the season, New Braunfels boys soccer defeated Steele 2-0 Tuesday night.
With the win, the Unicorns improve their record to 4-5-2 overall and 1-0 in District 27-6A. It is the Unicorns’ first win in seven matches.
Sophomore Brodie Berger and senior Ethan Keresztes scored both goals off passes from sophomore Alexis Velez and junior Sam Renno.
Senior goalkeeper Mason Martinez played the full 80 minutes with seven saves while allowing no goals.
The Unicorns will continue their road trip, facing East Central at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in San Antonio.
Unicorns step past Steele in 1-0 shutout
After going winless in four of its last five to close non-district play, New Braunfels girls soccer defeated Steele 1-0 for its first district win Tuesday night.
The Unicorns now sit at 7-5-1 overall with a 1-0 District 27-6A record.
Junior Francesca Coronado scored the game’s lone goal off an assist from senior defender Mattie Taylor.
Junior goalkeeper Autumn Lugo played the first 40 minutes with three saves. Sophomore goalkeeper Payton Mills played the final 40 minutes with two saves. Neither player allowed a goal.
The Unicorns will host East Central at 7:15 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at Unicorn Stadium.
