In its season opener, the New Braunfels boys soccer team defeated Canyon in a 1-0 match Tuesday night.
The contest was tied nil-nil until sophomore midfielder Brodie Berger scored the contest’s lone goal in the 75th off an assist from junior midfielder Sam Renno.
Senior goalkeeper Mason Martinez played all 80 minutes with four saves, allowing zero goals.
Canyon’s senior goalkeeper Niko Sellers played the full 80 minutes, had six saves and allowed one goal.
The Unicorns will continue playing in the Kilt Cup Tournament in The Woodlands from Jan. 6-7. Their second match will be against Caney Creek at 12 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
The Cougars will continue playing in the Matador Classic from Jan. 6-7. Their second match will be against Leander Glenn at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan 6, at Matador Stadium in Seguin.
Unicorns step past Cougars in 5-1 blowout
In its season opener, New Braunfels girls soccer defeated Canyon in a 5-1 rout Tuesday evening.
Junior forward Francesca Coronado led with five goals, seconded by junior midfielder Madison Creswell and junior forward Lorian Lopez with one each.
Creswell provided two assists, while Lopez and senior forward Isabella Castilleja each had one.
Junior goalkeeper Autumn Lugo played the first 40 minutes with seven saves, allowing zero saves. Sophomore goalkeeper Payton Mills played 40 minutes with four saves, allowing the Cougars’ one goal.
The Unicorns will continue playing at the Lady Highlander Invitational from Jan. 6-7 in the Woodlands. They will play their second match against Bellaire at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6.
