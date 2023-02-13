In a rematch of a Jan. 24 New Braunfels 66-54 loss, the boys basketball team defeated San Marcos in a 71-66 thriller Friday night.
The contest is the Rattlers’ first District 27-6A loss of the season, as the Unicorns (27-5 overall, 7-2 in district) stick firmly in second place in district standings.
The Unicorns started with a 6-4 lead, but the Rattlers caught up, going ahead 12-10.
A free throw from junior forward Jayson Schwarz and a 3 from senior shooting guard Kasen Kreusler put the Unicorns ahead 14-13 to end the first quarter.
The Unicorns led by as many as 32-21 in the second quarter and finished the period up 32-25.
The Rattlers tied the ballgame up 36-36, but the Unicorns went on a 9-0 series for a 45-36 advantage.
San Marcos brought the game within one score, 47-45, to close the third quarter. New Braunfels extended its lead to 61-48 in the fourth quarter. The Unicorns held another 13-point lead at 67-54.
Despite being down by a significant margin, the Rattlers went on a 12-4 run to close the contest, but the effort was not enough to overcome the deficit.
Kreusler and senior shooting guard Carter Lewis led the Unicorns with 13 points each, followed by junior shooting guard Lance Beeghley with 11 and senior Edward Harrell with 10.
Senior small forward Luke Alley had nine points, and senior Jacob Redding had eight.
The Unicorns will close the regular season with a road contest against Judson. In the last game between the two, New Braunfels won 73-56 on Jan. 27. Tip-off is at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14 at Judson High School in Converse.
