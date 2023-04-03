In back-to-back contests, New Braunfels baseball defeated Clemens 13-2 Friday night, winning the district series 2-0, before falling to Smithson Valley 12-11 the following afternoon.
The Unicorns are now 10-10-2 overall and 5-2 in district play, tying them for second place in the District 27-6A standings with East Central.
Against the Buffaloes, center fielder Ryder Rutledge led the team with three hits, two RBIs and three runs. Catcher Clayton Namken had two hits and a game-high four RBIs. Shortstop David Chandler scored three runs.
Zane Johnson got the win, pitching through four innings, allowing three hits and zero runs while striking out three batters.
The next day, the Unicorns traveled to Spring Branch to take on the Rangers. Although the contest was close throughout, tied 11-11, Smithson Valley senior shortstop David De Hoyos hit a walk-off triple in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Rutledge scored three RBIs, with two hits and two runs. Namken had three RBIs, and first baseman Cade Minus had two.
The Unicorns will play San Marcos on the road at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 4 at San Marcos High School.
