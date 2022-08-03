The city of New Braunfels’ Building Safety Division has started a six- to seven-month process of updating building and construction-related codes to the most recently developed 2021 International Code Council published editions.
The ICC codes are model codes that provide for a set of minimum requirements for building design, construction and operation to protect public health and safety and conserve natural resources.
According to city Building Official KC Collins, code professionals, designers, building officials, builders and material suppliers work with the ICC every three years to assess the technology landscape and consumer demand to update the model codes.
“These ICC codes have been adopted by most jurisdictions in the United States at this point,” Collins told New Braunfels City Council members during a meeting last month. “They’re used as a base code standard to establish a minimum level of safety and energy compliance for new construction in the city.”
Updates to the ICC codes gradually apply innovation in materials and building safety construction techniques across the building sector to reduce risk to communities and builders alike.
Every three-year cycle, cities across the nation update their model building and fire codes to the most recent editions.
New Braunfels follows the cycle and adopts the new codes every three years accordingly through a public participation process. The city adopted the 2018 editions of the building codes in January 2019.
The city’s timeline calls for Building Safety Division staffers to work with the Fire Marshal’s Office and community and area stakeholders this month and September to review the 2021 editions, prepare any recommended amendments through meetings with the Technical Advisory Committee from September to November and adopt the codes as appropriate for the city in December or January.
Any codes council members adopted become effective in February.
