Ever since releasing its popular ’90s slogan, Schlitterbahn has been the “hottest, coolest time” not only in Texas, but the entire world.
The famous New Braunfels-based attraction has once again won Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Award (GTA) for the world’s best water park — the 24th year in a row that Schlitterbahn has claimed that honor. In fact, the park has never lost.
Since 1998, the GTA is given to the world’s best amusement parks, taking into account rides, food and themes. There is a special category for water parks that Schlitterbahn has won each year it has been handed out, making the park the longest-tenured award winner in GTA history.
Ayla Lambert, communications and digital marketing manager for Schlitterbahn, said listening to the guest’s experiences helps the park with both positive feedback and complaints.
“Working with our guests and making sure if XYZ happened, we want to be able to fix it and to make sure it doesn’t happen again so we can continue to get high NPS (Net Promoter Score) so we are able to accept awards like this one,” Lambert said.
Schlitterbahn opened its doors in 1979 for patrons to enjoy 51 water fun attractions on over 70 acres.
The GTA award recognizes amusement parks throughout the world and is calculated from an international poll that is conducted by a Texas-based publication, Amusement Today.
Lambert, who started with Schlitterbahn less than a month ago, said she is very proud to be working for the world’s best water park.
“After 24 wins, it’s really a testament to our hard-working associates who are passionate about delivering a safe, friendly, fun family experience,” said Lambert.
Darren Hill, the vice president and general manager of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resort, said the park winning yet another award is humbling.
“This Golden Ticket represents the greatest reward for the hard work and efforts of our associates who each day strive to provide a safe, friendly, unique and fun environment for our guests,” said Hill.
For more information about the Golden Ticket Award — and a complete list of winners — visit the www.goldenticketawards.com.
