Chera Little is no stranger to competition.
The New Braunfels pitmaster, chef and baker has cooked her way across the country.
Little was recently a contestant on the Magnolia Network’s “Silos Baking Competition” TV show.
The show was filmed at the Magnolia Silos in Waco, home of “Fixer Upper” icons Chip and Joanna Gaines.
“I love being able to express myself through my food,” Little said. “It’s about saying, ‘This is really good, and I want you to try it — I want to share this recipe with you because this is dear to my heart.’”
For one of her first cooking competitions several years ago, Little served up a pecan-crusted steak with Gorgonzola butter.
The winning recipe earned her a trip to cook in California.
From there, she was hooked on the challenges.
“The more you compete, the more you get invited to competitions,” Little said. “I’ve gone to the Superbowl for my food, and I’ve met some wonderful celebrity chefs. It’s been a lot of fun.”
Baking sweet desserts is a relatively new hobby for Little.
But food has always helped her navigate grief and loss.
Little’s first husband died of cancer. She lost her second husband to a heart attack at the start of the pandemic.
“There was no funeral, no time to process,” Little said. “The contests were the only thing that kept me going. I woke up one day and knew I needed to get out of the grieving bubble. I was like, ‘You know what? I want to start baking.’”
For the Silos show, Joanna Gaines and guest judges tested home bakers’ creations.
Five bakers whipped up sweet treats during each episode.
Winners advanced to a finale and competed for $100,000 and the chance to have their dessert featured at the Magnolia Silos bakery.
The show can be viewed on Magnolia Network, Max and discovery+.
For her episode, Little crafted “Black and Blue” berry lemon poppy seed cupcakes with a minted glaze.
The treats were made with almond flour and maple syrup.
Little had a few tricks for keeping calm when the cameras were rolling for the two-hour contest.
She stayed extremely organized, with spreadsheets and checklists to keep her on track.
“I had a sheet typed up that told me what I needed to be doing at certain times,” Little said. “You go through all your stuff the day before to make sure it’s on set and ready for you.”
Little’s cupcakes didn’t win the grand prize in Waco, but she said the experience was unforgettable.
“What I really loved about this competition is the people,” she said. “I hate to say this, but typically in these events there’s one person who tries to turn off your oven or trip you up. But with this one, everyone was amazing.”
The cast of bakers from Little’s episode hail from across the country.
They all stay connected with group chats and Zoom calls.
Little is gearing up to launch Rising Dough Company.
The pop-up-style business will sell gluten-free breads, pastries and pizza dough.
“I’m super excited to be where I am in life,” Little said. “I believe more than anything in being a part of your community, and I’m excited to really focus on this new adventure.”
