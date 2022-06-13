Despite a lack of rainfall and rising temperatures that caused the level of the J-17 well that measures the Edwards Aquifer to drop over recent weeks, New Braunfels Utilities officials said late Monday that its water resources, coupled with conservation and water stewardship, mitigate the need to impose Stage 3 drought restrictions, at least for now.
NBU water customers have been under Stage 2 restrictions since April.
Historically, when the Edwards Aquifer J-17 Well registers below 640-feet, NBU imposes the third stage of drought restrictions to help curtail water usage to preserve the aquifer level and Comal River spring flow.
The utility has not imposed third-stage restrictions since 2015. However, the J-17 well 10-day average hit 639.5 on Monday, dropping below the Stage 3 trigger.
“It is no surprise that record-setting heat and little rainfall combined with summer’s typical increased demand is taking a toll on the area’s largest water source — the Edwards Aquifer,” said Melissa Krause, NBU’s chief strategic communications and security officer. “Though the Edwards Aquifer permitted withdrawals are reduced at each drought stage, NBU has more than enough water to cover the curtailments, and (Mayor Rusty Brockman) has decided not to declare Stage 3 water use reduction measures at this time.”
NBU typically follows the drought stage triggers outlined by the Edwards Aquifer Authority, which would require the utility to reduce its draw from the aquifer by 35% during a third stage.
“It is NBU’s responsibility to inform and make recommendations to the mayor of New Braunfels when drought conditions warrant entering the next stage level, said Ian Taylor, NBU’s chief executive officer. “At this time, NBU has made a recommendation to the mayor that we do not enter Stage 3. Since the drought of 2011-2014, NBU has diversified its water resources and nearly doubled the amount of water in our portfolio. Additionally, conservation practices by our customers have reduced the average water consumption per day through conservative watering practices.”
NBU consistently monitors multiple climate and utility operating system factors to understand the severity of a drought. Crucial components of the plan include observing and understanding the percentage of the state’s drought conditions, the severity of those drought conditions, annual rainfall to date versus average rainfall and weather forecasts.
NBU must also monitor its system’s daily water pumping requirements, the Comal River’s spring flow, lake and aquifer levels and how long the drought has persisted.
However, NBU officials said the recommendation not to enter the third stage of restrictions and continue under Stage 2 could change if the drought persists or if any important monitoring triggers are negatively impacted.
Current second-stage watering restrictions for landscape watering with a sprinkler is allowed one day per week based on the last digit of the address, with addresses ending 0 or 1 on Monday, 2 or 3 on Tuesday, 4 or 5 on Wednesday, 6 or 7 on Thursday and 8 or 9 on Friday.
Under Stage 2 restrictions, residents can use a hand-held hose, bucket, drip irrigation system or soaker hose that does not spray water in the air are allowed any day but only before 10 a.m. and after 8 p.m.
Using a sprinkler or irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends at any stage of restrictions.
The utility also reminds customers that peak tiered water rate increases took effect June 1 and remain effective through Sept. 30.
According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, most of Comal and Guadalupe counties are experiencing extreme drought conditions, the second-highest drought category.
The lack of rainfall has also prompted officials in Comal and Guadalupe counties to initiate a burn ban.
According to the National Weather Service, well above normal high temperatures will continue this week in south-central Texas. No precipitation chances are in the New Braunfels area forecast through Sunday.
Expect high temperatures in the upper 90s Tuesday and Wednesday, and temperatures are expected to creep above the century mark Thursday and Friday.
And the long-term forecast doesn’t look promising for significant precipitation either.
The U.S. Seasonal Drought Outlook from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center projects that drought conditions in south-central Texas, like most of the state and western half of the country, will persist through July.
Stay informed of the latest watering requirements by visiting nbutexas.com, facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities, or by calling the NBU water hotline at 830-608-8925.
In addition to providing a complete copy of the New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan, residents can review the Drought Contingency Plan at www.nbutexas.com/drought-planning/ or request an assessment and explore tips for saving water inside and outside the home.
Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the New Braunfels Civic and Convention Center, NBU will host a community meeting and share valuable information about its diverse, resilient water supply and offer customer tips and resources for managing their utility bills.
To learn more about conserving water, visit nbutexas.com/conservation.
