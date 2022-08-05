More than 90 residents with developmental and intellectual disabilities will need new homes after a local assisted living facility at the center of viral videos alleging poor conditions confirmed it would be closing its doors.
River Gardens doesn’t have an exact timeline for closure, but officials said it wouldn’t do so until all of its residents are placed in new homes. That’s something the company says it's assisting families with.
Officials said the closure comes as the facility’s parent company, Caregiver Inc., shifts its approach, but that the decision wouldn’t impact other facilities in the region.
“Over the past year, River Gardens has been carefully considering transitioning resident care from a larger facility setting, into smaller community-based home settings that align with our company’s mission, all other homes in our network, and the overall trend in the U.S.,” a spokesperson for the facility said.
The closure also means River Gardens employees will need new jobs. Officials said the company will work to identify new employment opportunities within the company, including relocating some to facilities in San Antonio.
Online spotlight
The news comes after a string of June videos on social network TikTok alleged the facility allowed residents to live in poorly maintained and unhealthy conditions.
The series of videos created by user iveyfamilyfarms appears to show photos from inside the facility showing what looks like mold on the ceiling, broken light fixtures, windows left unsecured or sealed with tape, holes in the walls and unsanitary bathroom and living areas.
Officials with the parent company said the images were posted without proper context and the user didn’t give the company a chance to respond before publishing.
“The creator of a TikTok video who shared pictures of one of our Texas facilities did not reach out to Caregiver for a response before making online allegations about conditions at River Gardens or the 98 individuals we serve there,” Caregiver Inc. responded in an online statement. “Viewers are therefore provided no context surrounding the content.”
Shannon Ivey, the creator of the videos, said she contacted the company but received no response before the initial video was published.
The company’s statement also gives an example of incidents that occur at the facility, including violent episodes from residents where damage is done, which is quickly remedied, and that some of the photos were taken in vacant areas of the facility and therefore were not as well cared for.
Carl Deruyter, a former maintenance worker at River Gardens, said quick fixes had to be made given the meager budget they were given for repairs and how often they had to replace or fix something as a result of the constant damage to the facility by its residents.
“They will destroy the toilets, they'll destroy the shower, (they) will destroy everything,” Deruyter said. “They ripped the doors off of the stalls, punched out windows from the bedrooms, and kicked the doors off in the bedrooms … It's a daily thing (and) it’s very hard to keep up.”
Following the videos’ release, Texas Health and Human Services visited the facility and conducted several surveys to investigate the allegations.
The Herald-Zeitung filed a public information request to obtain the records.
According to records, River Gardens had seven health visits by the agency prior to the release of the videos — all were health visits and conducted as a result of either a complaint, a follow-up to a complaint, or an investigation of a reported incident.
“Texas Health and Human Services has recently surveyed River Gardens including bathrooms and bedrooms, and the facility received passing marks; minor violations were cited during the last state audit in late 2021,” Caregiver Inc. said.
