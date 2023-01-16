Rep. Carrie Isaac filed her first-ever bill and Sen. Donna Campbell promised to advocate for conservative issues in the first week of the 88th Texas Legislature.
The Texas House of Representatives and state Senate convened in Austin on Jan. 10 for the 140-day session.
Rep. Carrie Isaac, R-District 73, has proposed a bill that would direct a record budget surplus to reducing property taxes.
Texas lawmakers are working with a historic $32.7 billion surplus.
House Bill 1325 would appropriate that surplus to the Texas Education Agency “for use in providing property tax relief through reduction of the state compression percentage.”
Isaac said that her bill is a step to eliminating the school maintenance and operations tax.
“I have heard story after story of hard-working Texans being forced to give up their family home, take on boarders, and go without basic necessities like medication, food, and in some cases utilities in order to pay their property taxes,” she said.
Isaac is also one of four new members to the Texas Freedom Caucus.
The legislators support conservative issues including anti-abortion laws, second-amendment rights, election integrity, school choice and fiscal responsibility.
Texas state Senators draw lots to determine if they will serve two-year terms or four-year terms.
The longstanding tradition is outlined in the Texas constitution.
Sen. Donna Campbell, R-District 25, drew for a two-year term.
“I’m very excited about the robust session we will have,” Campbell said in a video posted to her social media page.
The New Braunfels lawmaker has sponsored several bills centering on parental rights in education and opposition to gender-affirming care for LGBTQ+ residents.
The filing deadline for bills is March 10.
