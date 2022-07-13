New Braunfels City Council members on Monday green lighted an interlocal agreement with New Braunfels ISD that will lay the foundation for the acquisition of a five-acre tract of land that may eventually become the site of a new public library branch on the city’s rapidly growing southeast side.
City Manager Robert Camareno told council members that staffers have been negotiating with NBISD officials to purchase property located at the southwest corner of Walnut Avenue and Settlers Crossing in Guadalupe County to hold for potential use as a library branch.
“The library has an adopted master plan that identified the need for improvements and expansion to our main library, as well as the need for two branch libraries, one on either side of I-35,” Camareno said. “We are currently constructing one of those library branches, the Westside Community Center library branch, which will be completed this year. After the 2019 bond election, the council directed staff to look to secure property for a future southeast library branch on the other side of I-35.”
The agreement sets forth the terms of the purchase of the property, including survey requirements, determination of fair market value for the property, platting requirements, feasibility period and a timeline to close.
“The interlocal agreement essentially will call for a survey of the property, and then an appraisal will be conducted by a mutually agreed upon appraiser, which will help to set thefair market value of the property,” he said.
In the agreement, Camareno said, the city pays no less than the fair market value of the property and calls for a feasibility study period of about nine months.
Once fair market value and other additional information are determined, the purchase of the property will be brought back before council members again for final action.
Camareno added that the primary funding source would come from selling the soon-to-be-former Police Department building on South Seguin Avenue. However, surplus general fund reserves could also be utilized if needed.
A library branch in the Guadalupe County part of the city is among the items under consideration for possible inclusion on a 2023 bond program ballot currently undergoing the preliminary design process.
“This is yet another opportunity for us to work with and partner with NBISD for the location of a future library branch, which would be beneficial because it would serve a growing population in that area of our community,” Camareno said. “Not only would it serve the growing population in that area of the community, but also it would be very close to several schools so that kids could walk to that library to either do research or be part of any programming that we may have at that library.”
Mayor Pro Tem Harry Bowers added that “land is not getting any cheaper as we know,” and the potential purchase would be a “good win-win” for southeast side residents, who would no longer need to cross I-35 to access resources once the new library branch opens, assuming the library is included on a proposed 2023 ballot and voters approve the item.
The New Braunfels ISD Board of Trustees approved the agreement during their meeting on Monday.
Council members Lawrence Spradley and Jason Hurta were absent from the meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.