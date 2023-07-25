Students preparing to return to school can receive free haircuts, shop products from local vendors and acquire free essential school supplies at this year’s sixth annual Back to School Bash.
The event is taking place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at 111 Landa St., which is the Columbus Club Association of New Braunfels. The CBD store Go Green Botanicals is collaborating with the nonprofit NB Trail Team Six to organize the event, which the veteran-owned air conditioning company Veteran Air is sponsoring. The company donated $2,500 to purchase the more than 1,000 backpacks filled with essential school supplies that will be available for students at the bash.
“We are immensely grateful for Veteran Air’s commitment to our community and their significant contribution to this event,” said Go Green Botanicals President Karina Sanchez.
Karina and her husband Ben, who is the vice president of Go Green Botanicals, opened the CBD store in New Braunfels back in 2018, but they started hosting the bash a little before then.
“It actually started when we used to be extreme couponers, and we used to do coupon hauls for back to school and it just kinda stuck with us, because I think we’ve been in that position, too,” Ben said. “Back in the days way before all this when we first started having kids and my wife and I, we’ve had to also use a system in that nature of back to school for backpacks and stuff like that. It just became a passion and it really grew with us to as big as it is now.”
The event is the largest of its kind in South Central Texas, according a media release. It will also be raising money for NB Trail Team Six. The nonprofit is a group of Jeep enthusiasts dedicated to honoring veterans and first responders as well as connecting organizations and communities together to better the lives of neighbors in the community, according to its website.
NB Trail Team Six has been instrumental in making the Back to School Bash a highlight of the community calendar, according to the media release. Its unwavering support and dedication have been pivotal in the event’s success year after year.
A handful of small business vendors will be in attendance at the bash as well as groups providing resources for parents and students to prepare for school such as the Westside Community Center and River City Advocacy, Ben said. Dat DJ, the top-rated DJ in New Braunfels, will also be in attendance.
“This event is a testament to the power of community collaboration,” Ben said. “With the help of NB Trail Team Six, local vendors, Veteran Air and the community, we can make a significant difference in the lives of our students.”
