New Braunfels High School’s class of 2017 is about to be able to boast a pair of Major Leaguers.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Sunday night that the Baltimore Orioles were set to call up former Unicorn Jordan Westburg on Monday for his MLB debut. Westburg is batting .295 with 18 home runs and 54 RBIs for Triple-A Norfolk this season.
Baltimore is scheduled to host the Cincinnati Reds Monday night at 6:05 p.m. CST at Camden Yards.
Coincidentally, the Orioles faced fellow 2017 NBHS grad Bryce Miller on Saturday. Miller, a pitcher for the Seattle Mariners, made his MLB debut this season against the Oakland A’s on May 2.
Now Westburg will get his opportunity to introduce himself to the big leagues. The former New Braunfels standout starred for Mississippi State before being selected 30th overall in the 2020 draft.
Westburg is ranked as the No. 3 prospect in the Orioles’ system and the 46th overall prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline.
Baltimore is 47-29 overall and is in second place in the American League East behind the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.