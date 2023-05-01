The wait is over — Bryce Miller is going to the show.
The New Braunfels High School alum is expected to be called up by the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday morning in order to start Seattle’s May 2 night game on the road against AL West rival Oakland.
Miller, who starred on the mound at Texas A&M following his days as a standout Unicorn, got the opportunity to take part in his first big league spring training camp this year after ending 2022 as a member of the Arkansas Travelers — Seattle’s Double-A minor league affiliate.
A report from the Seattle Times’ Ryan Divish said a source inside the Mariners organization confirmed Miller’s MLB promotion and said it “won’t be a one-start call-up.” Tuesday’s game against the A’s at the Oakland Coliseum will mark Miller’s first-ever MLB start and appearance.
The 24-year-old right-hander has garnered a reputation as a fireballer, as his fastball consistently touches the upper 90s. He’s even surpassed the coveted 100-mph mark on several occasions.
Miller entered 2023 as the top pitching prospect in Seattle’s system and he began the season with Arkansas while going 0-2 with a 6.86 ERA and 18 strikeouts.
Miller was a reliever at A&M until 2021, when he made the move to the starting rotation for the Aggies and earned the No. 1 spot. Prior to that, Miller began his collegiate career at Blinn College, where he initially thought he would be utilized as an outfielder.
The plans quickly changed once he flashed his talent from the mound, and after polishing his skills at A&M, Miller was selected in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the Mariners.
From there, Miller started his pro career at Low-A Modesto before moving up to High-A Everett last year and then jumping to Double-A ball with Arkansas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.