New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming N and increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.