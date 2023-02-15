Like a phoenix from the ashes, Adobe Verde rises again. On Feb. 8, the restaurant opened its doors for a soft opening.
The restaurant was previously closed and then acquired by a new owner, Bob Wilson. Wilson had prior experience buying an establishment, Billy’s Ice, that needed a revival.
Around five years after bringing back life into Billy’s Ice, Wilson found out about Adobe Verde shutting down. After checking the restaurant out, Wilson bought Adobe Verde.
Renovations began in January and ended in February, lasting around five weeks.
Initially, Wilson thought that the work would mainly be cleaning and repainting the restaurant. However, it became clear that extensive repairs were needed.
This included repairs to the floors and walls, as well as redoing the ceiling.
“We tried to do everything prior to the opening,” Wilson said. “For example, the ceiling. We had scaffolding in there … it was a four-day project. So we decided it’s time, hey, let’s push our open back a week and get the ceiling done rather than open and then in three months from now shut down for a week while we do the ceiling, because it was something that just didn’t meet our standards, and it was hard to be patient, but we knew that we had to do it right.”
One of the more noticeable changes to the restaurant is the new coat of paint on the roof. The plan for the roof was to paint it green, a nod to the name of the restaurant. Previous owners had left behind some avocado-colored cardstock that seemed perfect for the job.
However, when picking out paint for the roof at Home Depot, they brought back 25 gallons of bright lime green paint by mistake.
Initially, Wilson was concerned about the feedback they might get on the roof, but the color garnered positive responses. Having now embraced the attention-grabbing color, Wilson is considering including the color in the restaurant’s merchandise, which may come out as soon as March.
The soft opening granted the restaurant a test run to see if anything was missing, along with allowing the community to provide further feedback.
For example, the soft opening helped Wilson realize that the restaurant didn’t have salt and pepper shakers. Additionally, it allowed the cooks to devise the optimal preparation process for the frog dip to stay at the proper temperature when served.
“One of the things people really wanted that we did not have on the menu — that was fried avocados,” Wilson said. “[The feedback] caused us to change the menu and now they will be on the menu … it was just a really great opportunity for us to interact with our customers and, you know, in a fun way and hear their feedback — both good and bad.”
With the soft opening having occurred last Thursday, this Wednesday was the first time the private room was rented out since Adobe Verde reopened. Along with the room being repainted, there is new flooring, and the AC system has been redone.
Now, Wilson and his staff are preparing for Adobe Verde’s grand opening on Saturday.
Along with only being open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. previously, the full menu had not been available for ordering. Since there is a new kitchen staff, the restaurant has slowly phased in menu items as to not overwhelm the staff and lead to lower-quality food.
For the Feb. 18 grand opening, the full menu will be available to the public and the restaurant will introduce longer hours of operation. Adobe Verde will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. starting Saturday and will eventually transition to having breakfast hours.
Additionally, the restaurant’s deck has been completed and is planned to be opened on Saturday.
As it will be the third Saturday of February, Gruene Market Day will be held on the property; these market days will continue to be held from February to November, with Christmas Market Days being held in December.
To continue following Adobe Verde’s journey, check out their Facebook: www.facebook.com/AdobeVerdeGruene .
