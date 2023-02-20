Butchers Bluff slashed its way into the hearts of horror fans last Friday, as the final screening was shown at EVO Cinemas Creekside 14.
For some, such as Sherry Deberroah, it wasn’t their first time seeing the movie.
Deberroah, an Austin resident, cannot get enough of the movie. The New Braunfels screening was her third time seeing the film.
This time she brought along Samara Robinson, a first-time viewer, for her birthday.
The two praised the movie for its gore factor, twists and open ending. Moreover, they both shared Nicole as their favorite character.
“She was…like the girl next door, and, you know, she was realistic,” Deberroah said with a signed poster of Nicole’s actress in one hand. “I really liked that character. She wasn’t … made up to be this little prissy princess … she was a fighter.”
Robinson added that she liked how Nicole had integrity.
Throughout the movie, Nicole is both the voice of reason and the moral compass. Due to having a traumatic past, Nicole can better understand the killer’s motives and partially get through to him.
Nicole’s part is played by Paige Steakley, a resident of New Braunfels.
The actress, originally from Waco, grew up having ambitions of singing. Steakley’s mother told her she started singing when she was two years old. From Steakley’s recollection, she would sing “I’m Your Lady” by Celine Dion and dream of one day becoming a famous singer.
It wasn’t until Steakley was 14 that she realized she wanted to be an actress as well; while watching movies, she would always analyze the actors and imagine herself in their shoes.
Her first acting experience was in a comedic play for her church.
“I basically [played] like the CIA agent who tackles my cousin who was like six foot tall,” Steakley said. “Then, I went to Texas State, got a degree in acting, I did a lot of community theater but, ever since 2017, I’ve been doing film acting.”
Although Steakley has been a part of other projects such as “Sacred Masks,” “She” and “The Tag Conspiracy,” Butchers Bluff is the first time she has done work for a horror movie.
Steakley enjoyed horror movies as a child; she still likes the getting spooked by horror now as much as she had back then.
Being on the other side of the screen as an actress meant that she had to portray the emotional aspect of the film that is expected from horror.
To Steakley, portraying genuine emotion means tapping into a genuine place inside of you. So when acting in a scene where Nicole is crying, Steakley said she had to tap into her own personal pain.
Although personal experiences and stories shown on all types of media help to inspire Steakley, she said she also draws inspiration from her relationship with God.
While working with the material at hand, Steakley, along with the other actors, had opportunities to voice their ideas.
In addition to singing and acting, Steakley’s third passion is fitness; as a kid she would pretend to fight people and wanted to be strong. Today, she owns her own health and fitness business.
During filming she channeled her cousin-tackling roots and voiced an idea to be the one to carry one of the male characters.
“That scene where I carry Roger in over my shoulders — that was my idea,” Steakley said. “It was originally written for Derick to carry him in, but … it would be funny if like, the girl did it … So I passed the idea along to Michael, who plays Roger, and he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’ and then I think it was also my idea to like, accidentally hit his head on the doorframe.”
The scene did get chuckles in the screening, and the film overall received a round of applause from the audience.
As this chapter closes for Butchers Bluff, a new one begins for its creator, William Instone.
Along with looking into film festivals for Butchers Bluff, Instone mentioned that he has already started working on an outline for the sequel.
Moreover, he’s working on a serial killer movie this year that will be titled “Caught in My Eye.”
As he looked ahead toward the future, he also commented on all the attention he’d currently garnered. He was surprised that he — a independent filmmaker from a small town — could be treated like a celebrity that night.
Steakley had also received attention from fans and took the time to interact with everyone.
“Thank you … everybody, for all the support, like, not just for me, but just this whole film,” Steakley said. “We wouldn’t be doing this if, like, the audience wasn’t so supportive, because … we do this for the audience. We deeply appreciate it.”
