As the sun started to rise at 7:35 a.m. on Sept. 11, people gathered at New Braunfels Main Plaza to remember the terrorist attacks that took place 21 years ago.
Many onlookers had their cameras or smart phones out to record the New Braunfels Fire Department and Police Department Honor Guard march from the Central Fire Station on Hill Avenue to the Plaza, where they raised the flag at half-staff, and rang the bell in remembrance of the 2,996 people that lost their lives from the worst terrorist attack in history of the United States.
During the 15-minute ceremony, those in attendance were asked to observe a moment of silence, a prayer and also honor the National Anthem to remember those who died during the attacks.
After Fire Chief Ruy Lozano gave a word of remembrance, the New Braunfels Firefighters Pipes and Drums band closed the ceremony with “Amazing Grace.”
The event marked 21 years since terrorists hijacked four passenger planes and crashed two into the World Trade Center, one into the Pentagon and the fourth would crash into a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.
