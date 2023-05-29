The World Beer Cup celebrates both the science and artistry of brewing beer, with over 100 style categories and competitors from all over the world.
This year, local 5 Stones Artisan Brewery took home the bronze medal in the fruit beer category with their Norma Jeane beer.
Founder, owner and brewer Seth Weatherly has fond memories of sharing craft beer and catching up with his late father every Friday.
However, Weatherly didn’t get into making craft beer until a fellow church member introduced and taught him the process.
“I just couldn’t get enough of it,” Weatherly said. “It was just really a fun way to do something that I could, you know, put my touch on and then enjoy it later and then share with people, you know. Oftentimes, when you make a meal, the beautiful thing is it’s immediate. So you know, if you have success or failure right away, you can share that.”
5 Stones was founded in 2012 and opened in Cibolo in 2013.
Even from its early beginnings, 5 Stones won awards in competitions such as a national startup brewery challenge in San Diego and the Great American Beer Festival.
Despite the successes that garnered attention from the public, the brewery needed an establishment that was fully open to the public.
This goal led to the opening of the New Braunfels location in 2017; following the New Braunfels location’s opening, the Cibolo location was shut down.
Although the original location is now gone, one of the original beers, Norma Jeane, is still available for the public to try.
The beer is a blonde ale brewed with vanilla beans and strawberries.
“Strawberry is very difficult to work with,” Weatherly said. “A lot of people use syrups or extracts, and you cannot get the natural flavor; it’s expensive also, and it’s very risky because you can invite other microorganisms into the beer that would spoil it. We’ve just developed protocol and a way of doing things (so) we can harness those beautiful natural flavors.”
Despite the challenge, Weatherly was inspired by the Poteet Strawberry Festival during a time when he was looking for a beer to brew.
Previous strawberry beers he had tried tasted artificial and unlike fresh strawberries.
His endeavor to brew a beer that celebrates spring and the natural strawberries it brings culminated in Norma Jeane.
“We just identified it with a strawberry blonde,” Weatherly said in reference to the beer’s name. “It is Marilyn Monroe and what we would consider would have been her simpler time of life — and that’s when she was Norma Jeane. She was more strawberry blonde, and maybe she had a little bit more simpler existence and slower pace of life, which is what we believe in.”
Weatherly encourages those interested in 5 Stones and the Norma Jeane beer to stop by.
5 Stones Brewery is located at 11335 FM 1863 in New Braunfels.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.