Jazz music filled the Westside Community Center on Saturday at the annual Juneteenth celebration.
The New Braunfels MLK Association organized the event.
Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union troops came to Galveston, Texas, to announce the end of slavery.
June 19 became the federal Juneteenth holiday in 2021.
Bishop Michael Franklin, MLK association president, said the day “opened the door for equality.”
“It’s special when we’re all able to come together and realize that diversity is not a weakness, but is our strength,” he said. “Each of us brings something new, something different, something passionate to the table. When you can get those kinds of talents and gifts blending together, that’s when you create a masterpiece.”
The MLK Association also hosts an annual march on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Franklin said he loves that the day “brings a lot of different groups together.”
“These events help us improve our quality of life through inspiration and education,” he said. “Together, we can get great things done.”
Juneteenth came two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, which freed millions of enslaved people.
In June 1865, after the end of the Civil War, Union general Gordon Granger and his troops arrived in Galveston.
Granger issued an order notifying Texans that “all slaves are free.”
Galveston residents began celebrating Juneteenth in 1865.
For the Black community in New Braunfels, the local event was an opportunity to learn and celebrate.
The Sophienburg Museum & Archives showcased a history display at Saturday’s event, and several nonprofits had food, crafts and activities for families.
“I’m from Delaware, and I didn’t know anything about Juneteenth,” said MLK Association board member Chevone Franklin, who read children’s history books to young event attendees. “It’s really when Texans found out they were free.”
Fort Worth native Opal Lee, a 96-year-old former teacher, helped advocate for the Juneteenth holiday to be recognized nationwide.
To learn more about the New Braunfels MLK Association, visit www.nbmlk.com.
