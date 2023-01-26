The Marriott will once again become a home away from home to visitors in New Braunfels, with the addition of SpringHill Suites By Marriott at River Village.
According to a Texas Department of Licensing and Registration form, this new 144-key hotel will consist of seven floors and will be 136,000 square feet.
Moreover, this privately-funded project will cost around $40 million.
The form dates construction to begin in April of this year and to be finished by the end of March 2025.
The new SpringHill Suites will be Marriott’s third hotel location in New Braunfels, following the Courtyard New Braunfels River Village and Fairfield Inn & Suites New Braunfels.
Addressed at 783 IH-35 within New Braunfels city limits, the future hotel will be located near the currently-existing Courtyard New Braunfels River Village location, which sits at 750 IH-35.
The new SpringHill Suites venture is reportedly set to team with popular Fort Worth-area chef Tim Love, who has made appearances on television cooking competitions Iron Chef and Top Chef Masters.
The Herald-Zeitung attempted to reach out to the listed owners of the future hotel, Oldham Goodwin Group, LLC.
