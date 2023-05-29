On Monday, New Braunfels military veterans holding American flags gathered with families dressed in red, white and blue for a Memorial Day ceremony at the city’s Veterans Memorial.
Lt. Gen. Richard E. “Tex” Brown III encouraged the crowd to think about the sacrifices of the United States military on the “solemn day.”
The event speakers stood in front of the memorial, which reads “All gave some. Some gave all.”
“We don’t come to celebrate — we come to remember, to honor, to respect,” Brown said. “We remember those who were lost in either combat or in service to our nation that wore the uniform.”
Brown honored the Blue Star and Gold Star families present at the event.
He warned against becoming complacent about American rights and freedoms.
“Freedom is not free,” he said. “It comes at a cost of men and women willing to serve to keep us free.”
The Comal Community Band performed for the ceremony.
During the Armed Forces medley, veterans stood when the song of their military branch was played.
Lawrence Spradley, a New Braunfels city councilman and Army veteran, recalled when he served as an escort for a military family more than 20 years ago.
The family was being reunited with remains of a soldier who had originally been listed as MIA in the Korean War.
Spradley recited “A Soldier Cries,” a poem he wrote for the family of that fallen soldier.
The verses honored military members who gave their lives on the battlefield.
“The poem I wrote was from my perspective as a soldier, but the word soldier can be replaced with any U.S. service title, as we all have similar experiences,” Spradley said.
VFW Post 7110 commander Martin Monceballez, American Legion Post 179 commander Ed Taylor and Mayor Neal Linnartz laid a wreath at the Veterans Memorial.
Cadets from the New Braunfels High School JORTC hoisted the service flags, and Canyon High School JROTC lowered the American flag to half staff.
Emily Upshaw of local duo Colton’s Kin performed The Star-Spangled Banner.
VFW veterans conducted a rifle salute, and band members and JROTC cadets performed Echo Taps.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, former mayor Rusty Brockman led the crowd in singing “God Bless America.”
(1) comment
Just a small quibble, but veterans are not KIA. Veterans survive and leave military service.
