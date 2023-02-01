Beneath New Braunfels Cemetery lies forgotten souls who lost their lives in their journey to begin anew.
To commemorate those who sacrificed to build New Braunfels, the Jaycees are partnering with the Parks Foundation to remember them by helping fund a memorial.
Plans to construct a memorial for the early settlers and founders of New Braunfels have been in the works for a while.
It wasn’t until the Jaycees resurrected its beautification project outreach and approached the Parks Department to see where they could help that the project was reborn.
Partnering with the Parks Foundation was a natural fit for the Jaycees, whose young leaders set out to make a difference in the community.
“That legacy leaving is so crucial,” said Matt Gandrud, Jaycees vice president. “In so much of what we do you can just really see the passion that comes out. Honoring people that have paved the way for us and made it possible for us to do what we did in New Braunfels is just a great way to honor them.”
The memorial will serve as a way to honor the lives of those who came before and ensure their history lives on.
Immigrants began coming over from Germany in 1845, and many failed to make it to the final destination as result of sickness and others perished upon arriving in New Braunfels.
Between 1845 and 1850 hundreds died, and cemetery workers could barely keep up with the demand and materials needed for proper burials, and many were buried in unmarked graves in the cemetery.
Shallow plots containing mass graves were uncovered in the early ‘70s and in the years several attempts were made to locate the graves and identify the bodies.
With help from the city’s Cemetery Committee some were identified, and others went unnamed.
Refusing to let them pass from collective memory, the city, along with the Cemetery Committee, began plans to build a memorial to educate the public on their contributions.
Situated in the middle of the cemetery near the historical marker, the memorial will have a roundabout walkway lined with foliage and trees along with storyboards depicting the history.
The design also features a seating area for visitors to contemplate the significance of the memorial and view the monument.
“It’s an opportunity for residents new and old to preserve the legacy of New Braunfels in a way that will be long standing, and past when we’re all here the history will still be there for folks to read and understand and experience,” New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Director Stacey Dicke said.
It’s a project that’s near and dear to Jaycees member Dani Schmidt, whose family came over from Germany to start a new life.
“I feel personally connected based on my lineage and based off of the idea that this project is really memorializing the people that came over,” Schmidt said. “I think a lot of the German heritage here is sausage on a stick and a pint of beer, and it’s awesome, but that’s not all it is. It was sacrifice, and it was going into the unknown, so I think it’s a really awesome project to marry both the history and the culture that New Braunfels has.”
The project costs around $125,000 and the Jaycees have already pledged $15,000 to turn the vision into reality.
Along with a $5,000 grant from the New Braunfels Heritage Commission and individual donations, those spearheading the project are on their way to reaching the goal.
But there is still more work to be done.
The Jaycees are challenging and partnering with local organizations to match their donation to get the project going.
“I think the partnerships with the other organizations are essential,” Jaycees President-Elect Cordell Bunch said. “It’s taken us walking around town … and seeing what (other organizations have done) to realize this has been going on for a long time, and what a perfect opportunity this is to initiate something like that again.”
The Jaycees along with the Parks Foundation are committed to raising the funds by Founders Day — held on Good Friday.
The day that marks the founding of New Braunfels serves as a fitting deadline for the project honoring some of the city’s founders.
To learn more about the project or to donate visit https://www.nbparksfoundation.org/projects/field-of-graves-memorial/.
